TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Monday for its ninth spring practice. Monday’s workout was the first indoor practice of the spring as players were dressed in full pads. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was absent for a second straight practice. The junior receiver missed Alabama’s scrimmage over the weekend while attending a funeral.

— Matt Womack was back participating in drills after not working with the rest of the offensive linemen the past four viewing periods.

— Tight end Kedrick James and linebacker Terrell Lewis (ACL) were both at practice but did not partake in any drills. James was in a white jersey, while Lewis wore a black, no-contact jersey. Linebacker Ben Davis (shin splints) was seen leaving practice in a black jersey before the viewing period.

