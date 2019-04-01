The Crimson Tide have held seven spring practices and one scrimmage as Alabama moves closer to A-Day which is on April 13. Today, we provide you with a Hot 11 from spring ball, these are 11 players that have stood out during the first half of spring practice.

Xavier McKinney - Safety

McKinney who recorded 74 tackles last season enters his junior season as a veteran of the defensive secondary. Each practice observation period we’ve attended, McKinney is the safety demonstrating perfect practice drills under new safeties coach Charles Kelly. Nick Saban commented earlier this spring that McKinney was among the hardest workers during the 4th quarter program.

Phidarian Mathis - Defensive Lineman



Coming into this spring season, the question was which defensive tackle will rise up and replace Quinnen Williams? 6-foot-4, 317-pound redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis is alongside Raekwon Davis and LaBryan Ray working as the first-team defensive tackle and he looks very good. Mathis has received compliments from Saban as well as from new defensive line coach Brian Baker during practice.

Eyabi Anoma - Outside Linebacker

Anoma has really turned heads during the spring season. In early February of 2019 Anoma put his name in the transfer portal before speaking with Nick Saban and deciding to stay at Alabama. Saban recently commented that Anoma is making great progress not only on the field, but also in the classroom. With Terrell Lewis still dealing with his ACL recovery, the play of Anoma will be key for the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Mac Jones - Quarterback

Obviously, Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback, but there is currently a position battle for the number two quarterback. Recently, Jones may have set himself apart from freshmen Taulia Tagovialoa and Paul Tyson after his scrimmage performance where he threw one touchdown to Jerry Jeudy. Jones now a red-shirt sophomore continues to progress very well through and continues to demonstrate a good understanding of Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Chris Owens - Offensive Lineman

At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, it looks like Alabama has their starting center in Chris Owens. Saban has been very complimentary of Owens this spring which is key for the Crimson Tide replacing Ross Pierschbacher. Owens has jumped right in with the ones and continues to make strides daily.



