TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its 14th practice of spring camp Thursday, the team’s final workout before the A-Day game on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Players were dressed in shirts and shorts and worked under partly cloudy, 83-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Freshman D.J. Dale continued to work with the first-team defensive line, joining Raekwon Davis and La’Bryan Ray during positional drills. The second unit was a group of four including Christian Barmore, Stephon Wynn Jr., Phidarian Mathis and Tevita Musika. The third unit was also a group of four which featured Antonio Alfano and Justin Eboigbe along with walk-ons Quindarius Watkins and Alex Pearman. The defensive linemen later worked on double-team drills.

— Jedrick Wills (ankle) was absent from practice for a second straight day. Matt Womack was first in line at right tackle followed by Tommy Brown and Amari Kight.

—Alex Leatherwood was first in line at left tackle followed by Scott Lashley. Emil Ekiyor Jr. was first in line at left guard followed by Evan Neal, Kendall Randolph and Tanner Bowles.

—The center and right guard positions worked together with Chris Owens leading the way followed by Deonte Brown, Hunter Brannon, Pierce Quick and Darrian Dalcourt.



