The Crimson Tide will host its annual spring football game “A-Day” this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Today, we provide you with five important storylines to watch on Saturday.

Development of the younger quarterbacks

Alabama returns junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who enters the 2019 season with an implied probability to win the Heisman Trophy of 28.6% (+250). Last season, Tagovailoa passed for 3,966-yards with 43 touchdowns leading Alabama to a 14-1 season record. Tagovailoa has looked very polished this spring and most importantly has remained healthy. This Saturday, we’ll get some flashes of Tagovailoa under new Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, but the more interesting storyline at quarterback this spring is the development of the second and third team guys.

Mac Jones now a redshirt sophomore has continued to show progress this spring and has even received compliments from Tagovailoa on how well he now understands the playbook which has allowed Jones to play faster. During last year’s A-Day game Jones had a field day throwing the football against the White team finishing the day 23 of 35 passing for 289-yards with two touchdowns earning MVP honors.

Two early enrollee freshmen are competing with Jones for the back-up position: 5-foot-11, 211-pound Taulia Tagovailoa and 6-foot-5, 218 pound Paul Tyson. Taulia known as “Lia” has fared well in each of the two scrimmages Alabama has had, and Tyson is a pocket-style passer with a very big arm. Watching Jones, Lia, and Tyson compete on Saturday should paint a good picture of what the Alabama quarterback position will look like for years to come.

Run Game

The lineage of big, powerful, and imposing backs lives on at Alabama, and this year the running back group will be led by two of the best junior running backs in the nation in 6-foot-2, 227 pound Najee Harris and 6-foot-1, 226 pound Brian Robinson. Last season Harris rushed for 783-yards with four touchdowns, and Robinson rushed for 272-yards with two scores. Each running back is capable of carrying the football 25-30 times per game, and each has proven to be a dangerous receiver out of the backfield.

Also watch for redshirt freshman Jerome Ford on Saturday, in each of Alabama’s two scrimmages this spring, Ford has been a play-maker making defenders miss and breaking long touchdown runs. Chadarius Townsend at 6-foot-0, 194 pounds who has played all over the field for the Crimson Tide has repped with the running backs this spring and has shown he’s capable of making plays as well.

Note: Incoming freshmen Trey Sanders and Kelian Robinson will not arrive until the summer.

Massive Offensive Line

Alabama’s projected starting offensive line would dwarf many NFL offensive lines. At left tackle is 6-foot-6, 310 pound Alex Leatherwood, at left guard is 6-foot-7, 360 pound Evan Neal, at center is 6-foot-3, 315 pound Chris Owens, at right guard is 6-foot-3, 338 pound Emil Ekiyor, and at right tackle is 6-foot-5, 316-pound Jedrick Wills. That is 1,639 pounds of beef, an average of 327 pounds.

Wills suffered an ankle injury during Alabama’s second scrimmage and is not expected to play in Saturday’s A-Day. In steps, 6-foot-7, 325 pound Matt Womack and the Crimson Tide also returns Deonte Brown at 6-foot-4, 342-pounds who started late in the 2018 season at guard. Nick Saban has said many times this spring that he is very pleased with the progress of the offensive line.

The spotlight on Saturday will be on new early enrollee Evan Neal. Neal is a towering 6-foot-7 and 360-pound prospect out of the IMG Academy and he’s looked phenomenal this spring and will absolutely push for a starting spot come Alabama’s first contest this season against Duke.

Inside linebacker play

Coming into this spring season, the question was: Who will emerge as the starting at inside backer along with returning starter Dylan Moses? Maybe that question will be answered on Saturday, but so far it seems like the Crimson Tide are still looking for someone to step up at that position. Senior Joshua McMillon at 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds has repped with the first team as has 6-foot-2, 235-pound Markail Benton. The younger inside linebackers include 6-foot-2, 226 pound Jaylen Moody, 6-foot-1, 224-pound Ale Kaho, and early enrollee Shane Lee at 6-foot-0 and 248 pounds.

Kicking Game

Last season, the Crimson Tide missed nine PAT’s which lead the entire SEC. The Crimson Tide also missed five field goals. Everyone at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday will be eagerly awaiting improvement from the kicking game. Returning this season is Joseph Bulovas who was 75 of 81 on PAT’s last season and 14 of 18 on field goals. Early enrollee Will Reichard has looked good this spring and along with kicking field goals and PAT’s, he also punts. Sophomore Skyler DeLong also returns and Mike Bernier who was the team’s punter last season recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.

How to Watch

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, April 13

TV: ESPN2

A-Day Events to see

9:00 AM - Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest, the Coca-Cola Kick Off Zone, and food vendors open

A-Day posters featuring the 2019 schedule will be given away at the gates to the first 10,000 fans

A-Day programs will also be available at a cost of $5.

10:30 AM - Alumni Flag Football Game begins

11:15 AM - Annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes featuring Nick Saban, along with 2018 captains Damien Harris, Hale Hentges, Christian Miller, and Ross Pierschbacher

11:50 AM - Walk of Champions

1:00 PM - A-Day kickoff

Looking back at A-Day

2018 - Crimson 24, White 12 - Mac Jones was 23-of-35 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and one interception

2017 - Crimson 27, White 24 - Tua Tagovailoa was 17-of-29 for 313 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, Jalen Hurts was 16-of-25 for 301 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, Jerry Jeudy had 5 catches for 134 yards, 2 TD

2016 - Crimson 7, White 3 - Damien Harris had 16 carries for 91-yards, Blake Barnett was 5 of 9 for 59-yards, Cooper Bateman was 5 of 11 for 37-yards, Jalen Hurts was 4 of 7 for 42-yard