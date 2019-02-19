Photo credit: UA Athletics

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2019 season with just nine seniors on their roster. Last week, the Crimson Tide started their 4th quarter program which is a conditioning program ran by Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.



Terrell Lewis is back after missing the 2018 season

Alabama outside linebacker Terrell Lewis is back for the 2019 season after missing the 2018 season with an ACL. Lewis at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds projects as one of Alabama's top pass rushers heading into the spring. Lewis also missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an upper arm injury, in 2016 Lewis played in 11 games and recorded 11 tackles.

Xavier McKinney provides experience in the secondary

McKinney enters his junior season at Alabama coming off a very impressive sophomore season where he recorded 73 tackles and three sacks. McKinney was also named the Defensive MVP during the Orange Bowl.

Running back Najee Harris is now a junior

Alabama returns one of the most dangerous running backs in college football in 6-foot-2, 230 pound Najee Harris. Harris ran for 783-yards off 117 attempts with four touchdowns in 2018.

Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy among the most dangerous receivers in college football

Henry Ruggs III hauled in 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore in 2018. Jeudy has caught for 16 touchdowns in the past two seasons and recorded 1,315-yards last season earning the Biletnikoff Award.

Alabama returns their leading tackler from last season in Dylan Moses

As just a sophomore last season Dylan Moses at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds recorded 86 tackles with 10 tackles for a loss. Moses will likely be Alabama's signal caller on defense this season taking over for Mack Wilson.

Photo credit: UA Athletics

Phidarian Mathis is now a redshirt sophomore

Returning to the Alabama defensive line is 6-foot-4, 310-pound Phidarian Mathis. Mathis was named to the SEC All-Freshman team by SEC coaches following the season. He recorded 18 tackles last season playing in all 15 games.

Xavier Williams is a redshirt freshman

Williams redshirted during his freshman season at Alabama. It will be interesting to see how much he can get on the field in 2019 with the amount of talent at the position.

Cameron Latu is a redshirt freshman

Latu at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds should provide depth this season at outside linebacker. Latu moves very well for his size.

Evan Neal is a 6-foot-7, 360-pound true freshman

Neal is one of Alabama's newest offensive tackles. Neal is a Rivals.com Five-star and is listed at an incredible 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds.

Antonio Alfano is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman

Another Five-star added to Alabama's roster is 6-foot-4, 290 pound Antonio Alfano who said he's already gained 17 pounds since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Taulia Tagovailoa enters freshman season

Here is a first look at Alabama true freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger of brother Tua Tagovailoa.

Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran

Alabama's 4th quarter shirt

