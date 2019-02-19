Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 08:58:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside look at the Alabama Crimson Tide's 4th quarter program

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Pvnty65jkeving3n9vco
Photo credit: UA Athletics

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2019 season with just nine seniors on their roster. Last week, the Crimson Tide started their 4th quarter program which is a conditioning program ran by Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

Alabama football eligibility chart | Updated projected depth chart (Feb. 17)

Meet the new assistant coaches


Terrell Lewis is back after missing the 2018 season 

Alabama outside linebacker Terrell Lewis is back for the 2019 season after missing the 2018 season with an ACL. Lewis at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds projects as one of Alabama's top pass rushers heading into the spring. Lewis also missed 10 games during the 2017 season with an upper arm injury, in 2016 Lewis played in 11 games and recorded 11 tackles.

Yj23iry5jciz8afigrvj
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Xavier McKinney provides experience in the secondary 

McKinney enters his junior season at Alabama coming off a very impressive sophomore season where he recorded 73 tackles and three sacks. McKinney was also named the Defensive MVP during the Orange Bowl.

Cuf7hmqgjnecrbxic804
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Running back Najee Harris is now a junior 

Alabama returns one of the most dangerous running backs in college football in 6-foot-2, 230 pound Najee Harris. Harris ran for 783-yards off 117 attempts with four touchdowns in 2018.

Ptddx8cx6homwqtot6ad
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy among the most dangerous receivers in college football 

Henry Ruggs III hauled in 46 receptions for 741 yards and 11 scores as a sophomore in 2018. Jeudy has caught for 16 touchdowns in the past two seasons and recorded 1,315-yards last season earning the Biletnikoff Award.

R9emeqy81saz0abbiav2
Photo credit: UA Athletics (Ruggs III left) (Jeudy right)

Alabama returns their leading tackler from last season in Dylan Moses 

As just a sophomore last season Dylan Moses at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds recorded 86 tackles with 10 tackles for a loss. Moses will likely be Alabama's signal caller on defense this season taking over for Mack Wilson.

Mqygkdbroj6v5bnj1sme
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Phidarian Mathis is now a redshirt sophomore

Returning to the Alabama defensive line is 6-foot-4, 310-pound Phidarian Mathis. Mathis was named to the SEC All-Freshman team by SEC coaches following the season. He recorded 18 tackles last season playing in all 15 games.

Eihib1byu1lyxlbewa20

Xavier Williams is a redshirt freshman 

Williams redshirted during his freshman season at Alabama. It will be interesting to see how much he can get on the field in 2019 with the amount of talent at the position.

Bxahb3rxdiccjzkfupey
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Cameron Latu is a redshirt freshman 

Latu at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds should provide depth this season at outside linebacker. Latu moves very well for his size.

Rm44xjwzghh2ku5xwx43
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Evan Neal is a 6-foot-7, 360-pound true freshman 

Neal is one of Alabama's newest offensive tackles. Neal is a Rivals.com Five-star and is listed at an incredible 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds.

Zaty7okfpgmmkgqym2o1
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Antonio Alfano is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman 

Another Five-star added to Alabama's roster is 6-foot-4, 290 pound Antonio Alfano who said he's already gained 17 pounds since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Pudnguv8n8ytquhjnhlp
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Taulia Tagovailoa enters freshman season 

Here is a first look at Alabama true freshman quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger of brother Tua Tagovailoa.

F2kqwvdve9h015hknvfn
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran 

Ulrhh2frzuaxkhbyb4vk
Photo credit: UA Athletics

Alabama's 4th quarter shirt 

Vbtoqb8s3bly53azb8dd
Photo credit: UA Athletics

