TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced the addition of seven assistant coaches Friday, including Steve Sarkisian as the offensive coordinator and the promotion of Pete Golding to defensive coordinator. Along with Golding and Sarkisian, the Crimson Tide added Brian Baker (associate head coach/defensive line), Charles Huff (associate head coach/running backs), Charles Kelly (associate defensive coordinator/safeties), Kyle Flood (offensive line), Sal Sunseri (outside linebackers) and Holmon Wiggins (wide receivers). "We are excited to be able to assemble such a talented group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field," Saban said. "These coaches have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience to our staff."

Offensive staff

Steve Sarkisian

Sarkisian arrives in Tuscaloosa to coordinate the offense and coach the quarterbacks after two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator. He served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for the 2017 College Football Championship Game after spending the 2016 season as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide. In Atlanta a season ago, Sarkisian's offenses finished in the top 10 in the NFL in passing yards (fourth – 4,653 yards), total yards (sixth – 6,226 yards) and 10th in scoring (25.9 ppg). In 2018, quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 4,924 yards with 35 touchdowns while Julio Jones caught 113 passes for 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns and Calvin Ridley added 64 catches for 821 yards and a team-high 10 scores. Kyle Flood Flood takes over Alabama's offensive front after two years as the Atlanta Falcons assistant offensive line coach where he worked with Sarkisian. He had just been promoted with the Falcons to game/clock management coach before joining the Tide. Prior to his time with the Falcons, Flood spent four years at the head coach at Rutgers where he led the Scarlet Knights to bowl games in each of his first three seasons. He was on staff at Rutgers in total for 11 season, also serving as the assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Flood boasts 19 years of experience coaching the offensive line at the collegiate and NFL levels. Charles Huff Huff arrives in Tuscaloosa to tutor the running backs and serves as the Tide's associate head coach after one season as the assistant head coach, run-game coordinator and running backs coach at Mississippi State. He boasts 15 years of coaching experience on both the NFL and college level with stops at Penn State (2014-17), Western Michigan (2013), the Buffalo Bills (2012), Vanderbilt (2011), Hampton (2010), Maryland (2009) and Tennessee State (2006-08). His one season in Starkville produced an effective rushing attacked that averaged 223.6 yards per game to rank second in the SEC and 20th nationally. At Penn State, he recruited and developed one of the game's most electrifying players in running back Saquon Barkley who became the highest drafted NFL running back since Reggie Bush (No. 2) in 2006 and went on to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. Holmon Wiggins Wiggins comes to Tuscaloosa to coach wide receivers after three years (2015-18) coaching the same unit at Virginia Tech under head coach Justin Fuente. He also worked for Fuente at Memphis for four seasons (2012-15) working with the wideouts. Wiggins oversaw the development of Tech's receivers over the past three years, highlighted by Cam Phillips, who established himself as Tech's career leader in receptions and receiving yards. At Memphis, he helped the Tigers to 19 victories and back-to-back bowl appearances in 2014-15. Memphis receivers registered 148 receptions, 1,687 yards and four touchdowns in 2013 and upped that total to 255 catches for 3,277 yards and 19 touchdowns before he left in 2015.

Defensive staff