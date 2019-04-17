Tim Keenan, 2021 defensive tackle from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, has reeled in several early scholarship offers including Alabama, LSU, Louisville, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. Keenan has been to Alabama several times and returned on Saturday for A-Day.

"It was good," Keenan said. "I had fun. What stood out to me is the way the former players love to come back and be a part of the legacy.



"The white team came to play especially the defense. DJ Dale stood out to me."



There is an incredible amount of defensive line talent produced by the Crimson Tide in recent years especially from the Birmingham area including Marcell Dareus, Daron Payne and Quinnen Williams. Alabama also has a promising freshman from the area in Dale.

Keenan earned an offer from Alabama last summer at the Tide's camp. There has been a lot of coaching changes in Tuscaloosa which includes a new defensive line coach (Brian Baker) and area recruiter (Karl Scott-second year at Alabama). Keenan spoke with both coaches on Saturday.

"I talked to Coach Baker and Coach Scott," he said. "Coach Baker was glad that I made it and said I’m looking good. Coach Scott asked how baseball was going then explained the game and how he wants me down there."



A decision is not any time soon for the in-state prospect. Alabama is high on his list, but he does not have any early favorites.

"I just like the dominance, the environment and the food," Keenan said of Alabama. "It's just a great place."