Malachi Moore, 2020 four-star cornerback from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, made a strong impression on Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Monday during the Tide's high school football camp. Moore earned a scholarship offer before leaving town.

"I think it's really big," Moore said of the offer from Alabama. "It means a lot to me because of the legacy Alabama has and also the legacy they have of putting DBs in the NFL.

"Coach Saban told me I did good at the camp. He told me to keep my head on straight and to be where my feet are."

Moore is considered one of the state's top players in the 2020 class. He enjoyed working out in Tuscaloosa on Monday.

"I liked it," he said. "I learned a lot from working with Coach Scott. What I really liked was learning their techniques in individuals and then applying it to live situations."

The Crimson Tide has commitments from three of Moore's teammates- Pierce Quick, Paul Tyson and Daz Worsham. All were in Tuscaloosa on Monday when they learned the news of Moore's offer from Alabama.

"As soon as I got the offer they told me to commit," Moore said. "They are going to push pretty hard. That would be cool to play with them at the next level."

Moore does not have any favorites at this time. He was asked if he grew up a fan of either one of the in-state SEC schools.

"I flip flopped from Alabama to Auburn when I was young, but ultimately I was a Bama fan," he said.

"I just like how they (Alabama) operate everything. Even their camp was high intensity. I also like their legacy of winning and their success putting DBs in the NFL."