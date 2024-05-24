A top five athlete in the state of Tennessee, 2025 four-star Lipscomb (Tenn.) safety CJ Jimcoily just released his Top 5 schools that he will focus on moving forward. Jimcoily could fit in as an outside linebacker as the 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender is a very physical guy on the field. The ability to fit the run and make open-field tackles will help translate if a position change were to happen. He is also athletic enough to play defensive back where he does at Lipscomb. There is no word on a possible commitment date at the moment, but the 18th-ranked safety in the country according to Rivals.com is surely making his way to that point. VolReport caught up with the Nashville-based talent to detail the full Top 5. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Jimcoily has also revealed to Rivals what his official visit list will look like following his Top 4 announcement. He will first head to Stanford on May 31 before visiting the Vols on June 7. He will wrap up the slate with trips to LSU and Alabama on June 14 and 21.

TENNESSEE

"Rocky Top is another school that delivers a family feel. Not only is it my home state’s school, but many of my former teammates also now play for UT and have been involved in my recruitment. The innate loyalty to stay home is a huge factor and this is further supported by the quality Tennessee provides in all walks of college. It’s gonna be hard to leave this state, Tennessee has made certain of that. Coming back home just a couple hours away to let anyone who cared to ask know I play for UT, that, I imagine, is an indescribable feeling."

ALABAMA

"Alabama is the pinnacle of college football. Ever since I was a child, I had sorrowfully accepted this sentiment. Witnessing team after team fall victim to Alabama’s dominant level of play had always repelled me. But as I grew older, I slowly abandoned this belief, recognizing the reality many refuse to acknowledge. Love them or hate them, Alabama has earned their spot among the top from dedicated work and a refusal of anything less than a golden standard. This alone has intrigued me, and I’d be foolish not to at least consider the Crimson Tide when given an opportunity as decorated as I have been given."

LSU

"Family. This acted as the catalyst for my interest in the Purple and Gold. My father’s side of the family is from Louisiana, and we failed miserably to shy from this fact. I grew up an LSU fan and cheered vehemently in their favor for many years. Now with an opportunity to contribute to this legacy I had spectated for so long, it’d be a dream come true. If that weren’t enough, the very vibe of LSU’s campus, coaching staff and people feels, rather ironically, like family."

STANFORD