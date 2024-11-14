Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against Mercer

Mercer football players celebrate after defeating East Tennessee State University on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Credit: X: @mercerfootball

Tide Illustrated staff writer Henry Sklar spoke with Mercer Cluster Co-Editor-in-Chief Gabriel Kopp to get some insight on this week's matchup between No. 4 Alabama and Mercer

When entering these kinds of “buy games,” aside from monetary purposes, what are the goals of this Mercer team? - Sklar

"Money is definitely a goal in these games, but once the team hits the gridiron Saturday, they are going to be playing to maintain their top 10 ranking in the FCS. A quality showing against the Crimson Tide could boost their No. 7 ranking, but a bad loss would only drop them a few, arbitrary places. While a loss is all but certain, the Bears are looking to win the Southern Conference this year for the first time in program history. Staying healthy and maintaining the momentum that they have had all season - they're on a three-game winning streak at the moment - will be key to finishing the job in the regular season as conference champions. The game can also serve as a barometer for potential recruits, too, who can compare how Mercer does this year as opposed to two years ago, when Mercer lost to Alabama, 48-14. It is an improved team from that season, and if recruits are watching the game, they could be swayed to choose an FCS team where they will get playing time (and retain the opportunity to transfer to an FBS team later) as opposed to riding the pine for a Group of Five or Power Four team."

Who on Mercer’s offense should Alabama fans watch for? Are there any players with pro or FBS transfer portal potential?

The Bears' running game is led by Dwayne McGee, a senior in his first season at Mercer after transferring from Lenoir-Rhyne, with 933 yards and seven touchdowns through ten games. McGee has recorded three 100+ yard games, including a 223-yard performance three weeks ago. The team's receiver corps is missing pieces from last year, two of whom were signed by the Minnesota Vikings as undrafted free agents earlier this year. However, receiver Brayden Smith, a sophomore, leads the team in all-purpose yards with 416 receiving and 730 returning yards. Smith is tied for first on the team with seven touchdowns this season, two of which were punts returned for a touchdown. Depending on how true freshman quarterback Whitt Newbauer, who is expected to start on Saturday, he could be in the running to transfer to a larger team, or at least look for a starting gig elsewhere in the FCS, if he doesn't get a guarantee that he will be the starter for the Bears next season. He has performed reasonably well this season after the team's starting passer went down in the fourth game of the season and has been unable to perform for a whole game in the weeks since. After beating out the second-string quarterback, Newbauer has thrown for six touchdowns, and 854 yards and thrown just one interception."

Same question, but for the defense.

"On defense, the team will have to rely on its senior linebackers Ken Standley and Isaac Dowling Jr. Both Standley and Dowling Jr. saw the field against Alabama in 2021, with Dowling Jr. recording three tackles and a quarterback hurry while Standley had eight tackles. The Bears' secondary, which has 21 interceptions this season, is led by seniors Myles Redding and TJ Moore, who have six picks apiece. The team's top two defensive linemen, Brayden Manley (7.0 sacks) and Andrew Zock (6.5 sacks), are a sophomore and freshman, respectively. Those two players could attract interest in the transfer portal when the season ends, but if Mercer goes deep in the FCS playoffs this season, the team's success could be enough to keep them in Macon."

What is Mercer’s outlook for the rest of their FCS season?

"After Saturday, Mercer has one more game in the season to determine if they win the program's first Southern Conference title or not. Regardless of how they play in Tuscaloosa, they will have secured a better record this year than they finished with last season. Currently, they lead the SoCon by a game and, with a win against Furman University on Nov. 23, will secure a home game in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Last week's win against Virginia Military Institute clinched a spot in the post season for what will be the Bears' second consecutive appearance in the playoffs. Last season, they beat Gardner-Webb University in the first round, then fell to eventual champions South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. in the second round, but a more friendly bracket as SoCon champions could allow the Bears to go further this year."

Finally, what would have to go right for Mercer to have a satisfying showing against Alabama?