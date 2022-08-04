Earlier this week, Ty Lockwood made major news when he announced that he'd be changing his pledge from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Crimson Tide of Alabama. This news shocked some, while others had speculated that this change could happen based on "relationships" that said a change occurred.

The Independence (Tn.) tight end is a Rivals150 player with all the tools to be a special player. His versatility is one thing that caught Saban's attention, leading to some words that would start to sway where he stood with Ohio State.