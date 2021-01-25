Alabama basketball is ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2007 as it came in at No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Crimson Tide is riding a nine-game winning streak and is 8-0 to start SEC play, tying the 1986-87 and 1974-75 squads for the best start to conference play since 1956. Tuesday, Alabama will be looking for a season sweep of Kentucky as it hosts the Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide beat the Wildcats 85-65 in Lexington, Ky. earlier this month. Alabama hasn’t swept Kentucky since 1989 when it won 76-64 at home before beating the Wildcats again 71-67 on the road. Here’s all the information you need to know about Tuesday’s game.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (13-3, 8-0 in the SEC) vs. Kentucky (5-9, 4-3) When: 6:00 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 26 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch: ESPN (play-by-play: Karl Ravech, analyst: Dick Vitale) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; sideline Roger Hoover)

Alabama projected starting five

Herb Jones: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, senior Stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 48.9% FG, 48.1% 3-pt Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, sophomore Stats: 13.1 ppg., 4.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 39.3% FG, 36.0% 3-pt John Petty Jr.: 6-foot-5, 184 pounds, senior Stats: 14.1 ppg., 5.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 47.8% FG, 42.2% 3-pt Joshua Primo: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, freshman Stats: 9.1 ppg., 3.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 43.4% FG, 41.5% 3-pt Alex Reese: 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 33.3% FG, 24.2% 3-pt

Kentucky projected starting five

Devin Askew: 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, freshman Stats: 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 34.8% FG, 25.7% 3-pt Davion Mintz: 6-foot-3, 196 pounds, graduate student Stats: 9.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 36.3% FG, 31.8% 3-pt Brandon Boston Jr.: 6-foot-7, 185 pounds, freshman Stats: 12.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 37.1% FG, 18.0% 3-pt Keion Brooks Jr.: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 51.2% FG, 25.0% 3-pt Olivier Sarr: 7-foot, 237 pounds, senior Stats: 10.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 48.1% FG, 33.3% 3-pt

Injury report

During his Monday Zoom call with reporters, Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided another update on forward James Rojas, who missed the Tide’s 81-73 victory over Mississippi State over the weekend due to a medical condition. Following Alabama’s win over the weekend, Oats said he was hopeful the redshirt junior would be able to return in time for Tuesday night’s game. However, the head coach said Monday that Rojas has not been able to practice with the team. “We’re hopeful we can maybe get him by game time,” Oats said. “Even if we do get him by game time, he will have been out for almost a week.” Rojas has played in 14 games this season while making one start. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward is averaging 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 34 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc. Alabama is already without starting forward Jordan Bruner, who suffered a meniscus injury during the Tide’s trip to Lexington earlier this month. With Bruner and Rojas sidelined, the Tide has turned to senior Alex Reese and freshman Keon Ambrose-Hylton to carry the load. Monday, Oats spoke highly of Ambrose-Hylton, stating the freshman is always eager to improve his game. Against Mississippi State last time out, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward recorded 4 points and three rebounds over 10 minutes. “We’re going to need Keon to play well for us again,” Oats said. “He’s athletic, he’s active. He’s eager. He’s very coachable. We like him a lot. … Shoot he can block shots, rebound. He’s been working on his skill. He can make jumpers. Shoot, he can make 3s. “He’s going to get minutes. Hopefully. Reese is able to give us some good quality minutes for longer than normal, and when he’s out a combination of Ambrose, Rojas, even Juwan [Gary]. Shoot, even Herb [Jones] can guard the [center position].”

Notes and quotes