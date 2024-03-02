Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats understands what’s on the line inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. No. 14 Alabama is in position to win its second straight SEC regular season title and a victory over No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday night will separate the Crimson Tide from the Volunteers at the top of conference standings. Oats also understands the strength of Alabama’s opponent. “I'm sure anything short of a Final Four run they'd be disappointed with at the end of the year,” Oats said “So it's a really good team we got coming in here with the SEC league title on the line.” Oats also knows that Alabama will need a much better performance against the Volunteers than it showed during Tennessee’s 91-71 drubbing of the Tide on Jan. 21. Alabama has grown since that game, putting in solid road performances against Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss to keep pace with the Volunteers. Its offense has stayed humming, having now scored at least 100 points in nine contests, which is the most by an SEC team since 1995-96. Alabama is also playing the rematch in front of its home fans with the basketball version of ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Tuscaloosa for the first time ever. The Crimson Tide are nursing a 16-game SEC home winning streak and are 13-1 inside Coleman Coliseum this season. Home court advantage alone won’t be enough against a deep and talented Volunteers side that game Alabama all sorts of problems in Knoxville, Tennessee. Oats made it clear what needed to change to reverse the result from earlier this season. If Alabama wants to pull off an upset — which Oats emphasized there would be no court-storm for — the Crimson Tide will need to be steady in possession after racking up turnovers in the first game and be strong in its matchups against Tennessee's talented roster. With first place in the SEC on the line, here’s everything you need to know about the game

How to watch

Who: No. 14 Alabama (20-8, 11-4) vs. Tennessee (19-8, 6-8) When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, March, 2 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: (Play-By-Play: Dan Shulman, Analyst: Jay Bilas, Sideline Reporter: Jess Sims) Listen: (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 51.1% FG, 44.3% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 13.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 46.2% FG, 34.2% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 46.7% FG, 39.7% 3-pt Jarin Stevenson: Stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.5 apg, 41.7% FG, 30.7% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 49.6% FG, 27.8% 3-pt

Tennessee’s projected starters

Zakai Zeigler: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, junior Stats: 11.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 41.4% FG, 36.4% 3-pt Santiago Vescovi: 6-foot-3, 196 pounds, fifth-year senior Stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 39.6% FG, 35.5% 3-pt Dalton Knecht: 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, fifth-year senior Stats: 20.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 48.2% FG, 41.4% 3-pt Josiah-Jordan James: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, fifth-year senior Stats: 8.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 41.0%, 32.0% 3-pt Jonas Aidoo: 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, senior Stats: 12.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 54.4% FG, 20.0% 3-pt

Defense to offense

When Alabama and Tennesee met in Knoxville, Alabama turned the ball over 22 times, which Tennessee turned into 23 points as it cruised to a 20-point win. The Crimson Tide struggled in possession away from home, and its lackluster defense failed to get stops in response. When speaking to the media Friday, Oats said Alabama’s defensive and turnover issues created a cyclical pattern that gave the Tide no chance against the Volunteers. Alabama’s turnovers gave Tennesee easy points against a weak transition defense. Those scores allowed Tennessee to set its own defense and prevented Alabama from attacking in transition, which is crucial for the Tide in establishing its high-powered offense. “If we can get stops and get out in transition and we're going against them when their defense isn’t set, we're a lot better off,” Oats said. “So it's a combination of a lot, but the turnovers and the defensive, focus, intensity, physicality wasn't there the first time.” Alabama’s defense has been questionable at best since its first meeting with the Volunteers, but the Crimson Tide showed great improvement at taking care of the ball in its last game against Ole Miss. Alabama turned it over just eight times against the Rebels. Mark Sears played 40 minutes, while Aaron Estrada logged 38 and the pair had just a single turnover between them. While the defense is far from perfect, Alabama has played itself back into games with short bursts of strong defending. Against Ole Miss, it was the middle portion of the game where Alabama ended the first half strong and forced five Rebels turnovers in the opening five minutes of the second half. The Crimson Tide forced seven Volunteers turnovers during the matchup in January. If Alabama’s defense has enough effort in it to create double-digit Tennessee turnovers on its home floor, the defense-to-offense cycle that Oats alluded to could flip in favor of the home side.

Height and youth