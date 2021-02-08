With its biggest tests now behind it, Alabama basketball will look to regroup with another strong push to finish off its regular-season schedule. The Crimson Tide fell a spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 following its 68-65 loss at Missouri on Saturday but still holds a three-game lead in the SEC standings. Following its first conference defeat of the season, Alabama will look to rebound during a road matchup against South Carolina on Tuesday. The Gamecocks are coming off a 75-59 defeat to Mississippi State but took down then-No. 22 Florida last week. Here’s all the information you need to know about Tuesday’s game.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (15-5, 10-1 in the SEC) vs. South Carolina (5-7, 3-5) When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Feb. 9 Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C. Watch: SEC Network (play-by-play: Tom Hart, analyst: Jon Sundvold) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; sideline Roger Hoover)

Alabama projected starting five

Herbert Jones: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, senior Stats: 11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 46.4% FG, 48.4% 3-pt Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, sophomore Stats: 13.9 ppg., 4.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 39.4% FG, 33.9% 3-pt John Petty Jr.: 6-foot-5, 184 pounds, senior Stats: 13.1 ppg., 5.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.1% FG, 40.2% 3-pt Joshua Primo: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.1 ppg., 3.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.8% FG, 41.1% 3-pt Alex Reese: 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 35.0% FG, 25.3% 3-pt

South Carolina projected starting five

Jermaine Couisnard: 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, redshirt sophomore Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 29.5% FG, 28.8% 3-pt Seventh Woods: 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, redshirt senior Stats: 5.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 39.7% FG, 16.7% 3-pt AJ Lawson: 6-foot-6, 177 pounds, junior Stats: 17.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 43.8% FG, 36.3% 3-pt Justin Minaya: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 7.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 42.4% FG, 28.0% 3-pt Wildens Leveque: 6-foot-10, 242 pounds, sophomore Stats: 5.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 50.0% FG

Injury report

After battling a back/hip injury the past few games, Herbert Jones’ status for Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina is still up in the air. The senior forward has yet to miss a game this season but has seen a dip in performance in his last three outings, averaging a combined 6.0 points against Oklahoma, LSU and Missouri. During his Monday Zoom call with reporters, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Jones was held out of the live portion of practice the past two days. According to Oats, Jones has been able to participate in some skill work off to the side and also went through a workout in the pool Monday morning. The forward will take part in a skill workout when the team arrives in Columbia, S.C. later in the evening. From there, he will be evaluated Tuesday morning before it is determined if he will be available for Alabama’s game against South Carolina. Jones played 22 minutes during Alabama’s 68-65 defeat at Missouri over the weekend, recording 7 points and five rebounds. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward leads the Tide in rebounds (6.0 per game), steals (1.8 per game), blocks (1.0 per game) and 3-point percentage (48.4). He ranks third on the team averaging 11.9 points per game. Despite Jones’ importance to the Tide, Oats said Monday that the team has considered sitting him out for a game in order to help aid in his recovery. “We’ve had that discussion for a week and a half now, but it keeps getting better,” Oats said. “He keeps feeling like he wants to play, and it’s hard to tell a kid he’s not going to play when the injury is definitely getting better. There’s no guarantee that it will get better sitting, it’s just you avoid him getting hit if he doesn’t play.”

Notes and quotes