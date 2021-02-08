After stumbling the past two weekends, Alabama basketball now finds itself outside the top 10 in both national polls released Monday. The Crimson Tide fell one pot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 and also sits at No. 11 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, dropping four spots from last week.

Alabama came up short in its comeback bid over the weekend, falling 68-65 at Missouri on Saturday. This Tigers moved a spot ahead of the Tide at No. 10 in both polls. Alabama (15-5, 10-1 in the SEC) still leads the SEC by three games and sits at No. 8 in NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Alabama is currently 5-3 against Quadrant 1 opponents and 5-1 against Quadrant 2 foes. The Tide will travel to South Carolina for what is currently a Quad-2 matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT.