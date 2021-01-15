Alabama basketball is on one of its best runs in recent memory following its 85-65 victory at Kentucky on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide is riding a six-game winning streak and is undefeated through five games SEC games for the first time since the 1986-87 season. Alabama will look to remain unbeaten in conference play on Saturday as it hosts Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off a 92-76 defeat to LSU earlier this week. Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday’s game.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (10-3, 5-0 in the SEC) vs. Arkansas (10-3, 2-3) When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 16 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa Alabama Watch: SEC Network (play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald, analyst: Dane Bradshaw) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; sideline Roger Hoover)

Alabama projected starting five

Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, sophomore Stats: 13.5 ppg., 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 37.8% FG, 35.1% 3-pt John Petty Jr.: 6-foot-5, 184 pounds, senior Stats: 13.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 46.0% FG, 35.6% 3-pt Joshua Primo: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.0 ppg., 3.2 rpg, 1.1 apg, 38.6% FG, 34.7% 3-pt James Rojas: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 apg, 34.7% FG, 25.0% 3-pt Alex Reese: 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 4.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.6 apg, 30.9% FG, 25.0% 3-pt

Arkansas projected starting five

Jalen Tate: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, graduate Stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.5 apg, 52.9% FG, 36.7% 3-pt Moses Moody: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, freshman Stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 45.0% FG, 38.5% 3-pt Davonte Davis: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, freshman Stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.4% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Vance Jackson Jr.: 6-foot-9, 238 pounds, graduate Stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 36.6% FG, 34.8% 3-pt Connor Vanover: 7-foot-3, 247 pounds, redshirt sophomore Stats: 8.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 0.5 apg, 43.5% FG. 32.6% 3-pt

Injury report

Alabama should see the return of redshirt sophomore point guard Jahvon Qunierly, who missed the past three games with an undisclosed medical condition. During a Friday Zoom call with reporters, head coach Nate Oats provided an update on the five-star guard as well as Herbert Jones, who injured his finger against Kentucky on Tuesday. Oats said both players could be used on an “as-needed basis” against Arkansas, stating that he ws hopeful they would be able to fully available by next week. “Jahvon has been able to participate in some of practice,” Oats said. “So we’re going to see where he’s at with the trainer tomorrow. Hopeful on him. “Herb, we dodged a bullet. It’s not as bad as what we originally thought. It’s still pretty swollen. Nothing broken in there. He’s day-to-day. We’re trying to get him to where he can bend his finger a little bit more. Quinerly is averaging 13.0 points and a team-high 3.4 assists over 10 games. Jones, is averaging 12.5 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds over 13 appearances. Graduate forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely after undergoing a surgical procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. According to Oats, the Yale transfer is set to miss 4-6 weeks with the injury. “Hopefully he can recover, and it will be closer to four than six,” Oats said. Through 10 games, Bruner is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also leads the team with 16 blocks and 20 steals. Oats said the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward's minutes will be distributed to a combination of James Rojas, Alex Reese, Juwan Gary and Keon Ambrose-Hylton. Arkansas will also be dealing with a few injuries. Graduate senior forward Justin Smith will miss the game after undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right ankle earlier this month. The Razorbacks will also be without freshman guard Khalen Robinson, who had surgery Sunday to repair a bone fracture in his right foot. Robinson will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Notes and quotes