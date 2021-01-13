BamaInsider - Alabama basketball releases injury update on Jordan Bruner

Alabama forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely after sustaining a meniscus injury to his right knee Tuesday night at Kentucky, the university announced in a release Wednesday evening. According to the release, Bruner underwent a procedure Wednesday morning performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

There is no timetable for Bruner’s return. However, the release states that he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the lineup later this season.

Through 10 games, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Yale graduate transfer is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. Bruner also leads the team with 16 blocks and 20 steals.

Wednesday's release did not provide any mention of senior forward Herbert Jones, who left Tuesday night's game with a hand injury.

According to a report from Adam Zagoria later Tuesday, Bruner is expected to miss 4-6 weeks while Jones is day-to-day.

Alabama (10-3, 5-0 in the SEC) will host Arkansas (10-2, 2-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.