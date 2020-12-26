The Alabama Crimson Tide raided the state of Texas this recruiting class taking a total of seven prospects from the Lone Star State. Today, on BamaInsider.com, Kyle Henderson goes one-on-one with Sam Spiegelman who covers the state of Texas for Rivals.com to highlight the recruitment of each prospect as well as to highlight what each prospect brings to the table (highlights included).

Here is the list of the seven prospects from the state of Texas to commit to Alabama in this Class of 2021 cycle