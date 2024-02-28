The NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis this week. Alabama will be represented by 10 players, who will participate in on-field workouts and interviews with NFL teams over the next few days. Earlier this week, NFL.com came out with its initial grades for all of this year’s top draft prospects. The grades range from 5.5 to 8.0 with 5.5 being a “priority undrafted free-agents” to 8.0 being a “perfect prospect.” Here’s a full list of the grading scale. 8.0 — Perfect prospect 7.3-7.5 — Perennial All-Pro 7.0-7.1 — Pro Bowl talent 6.7-6.9 — Year 1 starter 6.5-6.6 — Boom or bust potential 6.40-6.49 — Will become good starter within two years 6.30-6.39 — Will eventually be plus starter 6.20-6.29 — Will eventually be average starter 6.10-6.19 — Good backup with the potential to develop into starter 6.0-6.09 — Traits or talent to be above-average backup 5.80-5.99 — Average backup or special-teamer 5.60-5.69 — Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad 5.50-5.59 — Priority undrafted free agent Here’s a look at the prospect grades for Alabama’s 10 combine participants as well as NFL.com’s evaluations of their strengths and weaknesses.

JC Latham, offensive lineman

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.70 — Year 1 starter Position rank: No. 1 offensive lineman Strengths — Built like a big NFL guard but protects like an NFL tackle. — Quick into pass sets, maintaining posture and balance through the rep — Syncs feet with active, independent hands for effective mirroring. — Firm inside hand and consistent arm extension help negate rush momentum. — Possesses true knock-back pop with heavy hands and explosive hips. — Turns early advantages into quick knockouts with his furious finishes. — Upper-body power to catch, turn and seal play-side edge setters. — Grip strength allows him to save blocks that start to slip away. Weaknesses — Average recognition and plan for pre-snap pressure looks. — Opens outside shoulder early and sets too deeply into the pocket. — Beaten inside by over-sets and down the middle by long-armed stick and drive. — Over-sets to speed; can be beaten inside and long-armed. — Can be impatient into first contact as run blocker, causing him to lunge. — Below-average lateral quickness for backside cut-off blocks. — Inconsistent entry angles make it tougher to seal and sustain his work.

Terrion Arnold, cornerback

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.49 — Will become good starter within two years Position rank: No. 1 cornerback Strengths — Sits under receiver’s chin and plays tight press man from snap to whistle. — Agile feet and slippery hips accommodate challenging cross-face transitions. — Smooth coming to balance and shadowing comebacks from side-shuffle. — Very good top-end speed with above-average burst to close. Urgent ball-challenger, competing hard for both space and the ball. — Standout ball production over two-year span as a starter. — Jars throws loose with heavy strikes and is aggressive in run support. — Works through blockers and gets after it as a tackler. Weaknesses — Feet become indecisive when hit with release fakes. — Lacks eye balance, losing sight of play development around him. — Offers excessive cushion for easy catches from off-man and quarters. — Room for improvement on jump-ball play and positioning. — Needs to do a better job of dropping pad level and wrapping to tackle.

Dallas Turner, edge rusher

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.48 — Will become good starter within two years Position rank: No. 4 edge rusher Strengths — History of playing for winning programs in high school and college. — Sudden hands are first into blocker’s frame as edge-setter. — Disruptive initial quickness to beat blocks and stop runs in the backfield. — Speed and stride to stress offensive tackles in race to the rush turn. — Builds tremendous momentum at the turn if allowed too much space. — Possesses elite closing burst chasing down backs and sacking passers. — Athleticism to soak up play-extending quarterbacks with his secondary rush. —Able to peel off and drag running back into the flat in coverage. Weaknesses — Below-average anchor to prevent being displaced by force. — Needs better play strength to improve block take-on. — Doesn’t always play with ideal urgency when not directly challenged. — Takes too many shots at winning rush with speed-to-power. — Needs to become a more skilled hand-fighter at the top of the rush. — Rush is currently missing instincts and counters associated with high sack production.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.40 — Will become good starter within two years Position rank: No. 4 cornerback Strengths — Smart football player with good communication on the back end. — Slides and rides the release to stall takeoff and timing of the route. — Balance and athleticism to remain in phase with receivers. — Does a nice job of reading the receiver's eyes to gain intel. — Plays with poise and patience when tracking deep-throw targets. — Possesses rapid acceleration to close quickly on throws. — Well-timed punches, claws and chops knock away catch attempts. — Highly capable punt returner. Weaknesses — Better short-area burst than full-field speed. — Tugs receiver at break point instead of relying on his feet. — Bad habit of sleeping on the play when he’s not directly targeted. — Content to stay in the backdrop as a run defender. — Inconsistent reaction time to route combinations from zone.

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.27 — Will eventually be average starter Position rank: No. 11 wide receiver Strengths — Rarely bothered by physical route redirection. — Well-conceived speed variances inside some routes. — Quick plant-and-open for stop routes and back-shoulder fades. — Hands are big, strong and almost automatic when he's open. — Frame and demeanor to beat physical corners at catch point. — Premium deep-ball tracker with know-how to control late catch space. — Finds a second gear to help run down the deep ball. Weaknesses — Runs short/intermediate routes with step-counting tempo. — Struggles to snap out-breaking routes at crisp angles. — Loses catches when his feet lose track of the boundary. — Lacks creativity after the catch. — Could be asked to summon more strain as run blocker.

Chris Braswell, edge rusher

NFL.com prospect grade: 6.25 — Will eventually be average starter Position rank: No. 4 edge rusher Strengths — Snap burst allows him to race up the field and attack the edge. _ Well-planned rush approach with diverse attack strategies. — Good rip-and-run through block redirection at the top. — Impressive acceleration when flattening into the pocket. _ Uses length to slip away from blocks and work toward ball-carrier. — Blocked a punt (that was returned for a TD) and a field goal with the Tide. Weaknesses — Earned just over 1,200 snaps during Alabama career, per PFF. — Linear pass rusher with upright attack into contact. — Will need to find some counters to pair with his go-to moves. — Gets knocked off his grass fairly often when setting the edge. — Doesn’t play with typical take-on technique seen from Tide edge defenders.

Jase McClellan, running back

NFL.com prospect grade: 5.98 — Average backup or special-teamer Position rank: No. 15 Strengths — Gets through the line with low pads and good knee bend. — Processes lane development, making instinctive adjustments on the move. — Above-average wiggle to push would-be tackler off-kilter. — Good feel for spatial relationships to maintain distance from arm tacklers. — Sees incoming contact and steadies to absorb and continue the run. — Has route-running footwork, soft hands and elusiveness after the catch. — Will chop down or stick a forceful shoulder into blitzers. Weaknesses — Lacks desired explosiveness early in the run. — Average foot quickness when making lateral cuts. — Modest top-end speed to stretch the run wide or vertical. — Can get too cute looking for ideal points of entry up front. — Needs to place greater priority on staying squarely in front of rushers.

Will Reichard, kicker

NFL.com prospect grade: 5.9 — Average backup or special-teamer Position rank: No. 2 kicker Strengths — Connected on more than 95 percent of kicks under 40 yards over the last four years. — Consistent ball striker with end-over-end ball flight. — Gets immediate lift off the foot. — Has kicked in several high-leverage games. — Made more than 70 percent of his 50-plus-yard field goals during career. Weaknesses —Missed potential game-winner from 50 in loss to Tennessee in 2022. — Doesn't hit kicks with booming drive. — Needs to improve consistency of kickoff depth in pros.

Justin Eboigbe, defensive tackle

NFL.com prospect grade: 5.87 — Average backup or special-teamer Position rank: No. 20 defensive tackle Strengths — Size provides versatility to play in even or odd fronts. — First strike carries good pop and aggression at point of attack. — Uses long strides to bypass blockers into the gap. — Rarely cheated as a tackler and finishes what he starts. Creates decent cave when he cranks up his bull rush. Weaknesses — More hard-hat player than difference-maker up front. — Not much knee bend and fails to consistently control blocks. — Gets pads turned and loses his anchor along the interior. — Can be a step slow to shed blocks and find the runner. — Lacks short-area quickness to create as a rusher.

Jaylen Key, safety