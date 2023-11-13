Alabama's coaching staff is full of expert motivators, but one of its best ones isn't even on the roster.

Her name is Terry Saban.

Nick Saban’s wife of 52 years, Miss Terry, is perhaps one of the most beloved figures around the Alabama football team. From seeing her cheering loudly in the stands to embracing players after the game, the Crimson Tide certainly has its number one fan.

During his press conference on Monday, coach Saban spoke about his wife’s impact on his players.

“It’s just like kind of raising your children,” Saban said. “I’m the guy that’s always trying to get them to do right, and she’s the mom who’s always trying to make them happy. That’s the way it’s been for a long time.”

No current Alabama player is closer to Miss Terry than starting cornerback Terrion Arnold, who talks with her following every game. Monday, Saban referred to the two as "buddies."

“[Mrs. Terry] always sends me texts on Sundays just about motivating the guys and staying focused,” said Arnold following the win over Kentucky. “To share a secret with y’all, she’s that little secret that we got. Everybody needs a Miss Terry man.”

Arnold might be the closest with Miss Terry. However, the head coach's wife shares a motherly role with all of the Crimson Tide's players.

“Terrion might [have] a close relationship with her, but she’s great man,” senior linebacker Chris Braswell said on Monday. “She loves everybody just as much as Terrion.”