For the first time since 2019, a loss dropped the Alabama Crimson Tide outside of the top five in both polls released on Sunday.

After falling to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday, Alabama fell No. 6 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Georgia remained in the No. 1 spot in the coaches and garnered 43 of the 63 first-place votes. Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee rounded out the top-four spots and split the remaining 20 first-place votes. In the AP Poll, the Bulldogs paced the Buckeyes and Volunteers recording 31 first-place votes.

The SEC is well-represented in the coaches poll with six teams cracking this week's top 25 as No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 18 Kentucky and No. 24 Mississippi State join Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. The same six teams were in the AP Top 25.

Alabama is still in contention to make it back to the SEC Championship Game, but it will need to win out for the rest of the season. That journey begins this week as the Crimson Tide hosts No. 24 Mississippi State.