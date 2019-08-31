Observations: The Crimson Tide started the game without their two high profile running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson and also were missing Terrell Lewis at outside linebacker along with DeVonta Smith all which missed the first quarter of the game for braking team rules. The opening three drives from the Crimson Tide were abysmal with the Tide going a quick three and out, the next series was a turnover by way of a fumble, then they missed a field goal.

Following Alabama’s opening season 42-3 victory over Duke, Nick Saban opened his press conference talking about their slow start, but he said that the team improved as the game went on.

Saban then said that once the offense got going they played very, very well.

Observations: Once the offense found their rhythm under junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Tide roared putting up 512-yards of total offense, 367-yards passing, and 145-yards rushing.

Saban also commented on the play of Tua Tagovailoa and that he played very well and that third downs conversions were a big part of the game.

Observations: Very well might be an understatement as Tagovailoa finished the night 26 of 31 passing for 336-yards with four touchdowns and ended with a passing rating of 217.5 and he didn’t even play the fourth quarter. As far as third downs go, the Tide was 6 of 12 on the night, compared to 3 of 12 by the Blue Devils.

Saban was asked about the offensive line and said he felt Duke would present some difficult tasks, but he felt that offensive line fared well in pass protection.

Observations: The offensive line had a few penalties in the first half which negated what would have been some big plays, but Saban is right, Tagovailoa went down just one time on the night, though he did use his legs and escapability to evade some Duke pass rushers in the first half. It will be interesting to get Saban’s comments after watching film as the running game was nearly non-existent in the first half.

