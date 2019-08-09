Henderson: Alabama Crimson Tide practice observations
Here are my observations from Thursday night's practice.
-- Tua is very far out in front of the other quarterbacks. I also really feel that Taulia is going to push Mac Jones for the number two quarterback position.
What do you think here?
You likely already know this, but there is a big gap between the No. 1 quarterback and the rest. If there is a weakness on this team, could it be at the back-up quarterback position?
-- In regards to Paul Tyson, I know I don't talk about him often, but I do like what I see from him in terms of a powerful arm. Some of his deep balls have had a little too much air under them, same with Mac Jones.
