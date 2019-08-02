Alabama Crimson Tide fall camp coverage
The Alabama Crimson Tide has started its fall camp. Leading up to Alabama's first game against Duke on Aug. 31, our staff at BamaInsider will keep you up to date on the latest inside team news from Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Cameron Latu changes his number
Cameron Latu’s switch from outside linebacker to tight end appears to be even more cemented. Not only is the redshirt freshman listed as a tight end on Alabama’s online roster, he will also now wear the No. 81 this season after wearing No. 20 last year.
Latu came to Alabama as No. 113 player and No. 5 weakside defensive end in the 2018 class. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound redshirt freshman played in just two games last season, recording a single tackle. Due to its depth concerns at tight end, Alabama elected to switch him to offense this spring.
Latu played both offense and defense at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City. According to his former coach Aaron Whitehead, he was clocked in the 4.6-range in the 40-yard dash during high school. Late recorded 10 receptions for 168 yards and touchdown during his senior season.
“He’s going to be really good at whatever he does,” tight end Miller Forristall said this spring. “I think he can play tight end, he can play outside linebacker, I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays at tight end. He’s going to be really, really good no matter what he does. He’s done great with his transition to the room, really good guy. I love having him in there.”
Alabama adds graduate transfer OL to roster
Alabama has added graduate transfer Landon Dickerson to its official roster. Dickerson, a redshirt junior who joins the Crimson Tide from Florida State, will wear No. 69 this season.
Dickerson, 6-foot-6, 308 pounds, joined Alabama in June but had not been officially announced by the Crimson Tide. He will be able to play immediately this season.
Last year Dickerson started two games at both right and left tackle before missing the rest of the season with an injury. The setback was the latest in an injury-riddled career. He started seven games as a true freshman in 2016 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. In 2017, he started four games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
Dickerson should provide depth for an offensive line which returns three starters from last year in Jedrick Wills Jr., Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown. The Crimson Tide also brings back Matt Womack, who started 14 games at right tackle in 2017. Brown will miss the first four games of the season as he serves out the remainder of his NCAA suspension
Dickerson, a former four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 43 player in the nation for the 2016 class.
Another interesting addition to Alabama's roster
Alabama has added walk-on receiver Drew Kobayashi to its official roster. Kobayashi played with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver recorded 1,359 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches over his final two seasons in high school. Kobayashi will wear No. 85 for the Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/TV
|Tickets
|
8/31
|
vs. Duke in Atlanta Georgia
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
9/7
|
vs. New Mexico State
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
9/14
|
@ South Carolina
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
9/21
|
vs. Southern Miss.
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
9/28
|
vs. Ole Miss.
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
10/12
|
@ Texas A&M
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
10/19
|
vs. Tennessee
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
10/26
|
vs. Arkansas
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
11/9
|
vs. LSU
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
11/16
|
@ Miss. State
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
11/23
|
vs. WCU
|
(Time and TV TBA)
|
11/30
|
@ Auburn
|
(Time and TV TBA)