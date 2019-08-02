The Alabama Crimson Tide has started its fall camp. Leading up to Alabama's first game against Duke on Aug. 31, our staff at BamaInsider will keep you up to date on the latest inside team news from Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Cameron Latu’s switch from outside linebacker to tight end appears to be even more cemented. Not only is the redshirt freshman listed as a tight end on Alabama’s online roster, he will also now wear the No. 81 this season after wearing No. 20 last year.

Latu came to Alabama as No. 113 player and No. 5 weakside defensive end in the 2018 class. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound redshirt freshman played in just two games last season, recording a single tackle. Due to its depth concerns at tight end, Alabama elected to switch him to offense this spring.

Latu played both offense and defense at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City. According to his former coach Aaron Whitehead, he was clocked in the 4.6-range in the 40-yard dash during high school. Late recorded 10 receptions for 168 yards and touchdown during his senior season.

“He’s going to be really good at whatever he does,” tight end Miller Forristall said this spring. “I think he can play tight end, he can play outside linebacker, I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays at tight end. He’s going to be really, really good no matter what he does. He’s done great with his transition to the room, really good guy. I love having him in there.”