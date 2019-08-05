I wanted to provide some observations from Alabama’s third practice of the season. I was able to watch the defensive line as well as the offensive line today, something I have not been able to do over the first two practices. For starters, as you can see from the video highlights below, Raekwon Davis really looks to be pushing it and I truly feel this is because one: he knows it’s a money year for him and two: defensive line coach Brian Baker has already made an impact with the defensive line.

Remember, Saban just said that the new assistant coaches have done a good job at building relationships with the players, and I think this is a prime example of that. Freshman DJ Dale continues to impress and he actually looks like one of the most in-shape linemen out of the entire group. Great things planned for Dale and he’s repping right next to Davis which speaks volumes to me.

I don’t know how much Tevita Musika will play this year, but he’s working hard and has worked hard every time I’ve seen him. He strikes me as a don’t say much and work type of guy, I respect that. Phidarian Mathis is working his tail off and I think he’ll play a ton this season. He might not start, but who cares, it’s about depth in the trenches.

