Here are my observations from Alabama's second day of practice and from media day. After listening to head football coach Nick Saban, new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, and new defensive coordinator, Pete Golding there is a ton to go over.

My observations from Saban’s presser

— Saban said that a lot of people are addicted to tomorrow, but would like to see his team focus on the now. Discipline, accountability, and really important on what they can control today.

— New coaches are well organized and have fallen into place nicely and have built good relationships with the players. Why is this important? When you have seven new assistant coaches, you need everyone on the same page, especially now with the first game less than 30-days away.

— Saban on injured players: Miller Forristall (foot) (days), LaBryan Ray (Ankle) (week), Nigel Knott (medical issues) (TBA). What does this mean? It does not look like Forristall and Ray’s injuries will be serious, so expect them back sooner than later, but we do not know anything with Knott, that will be something we follow moving forward.

— Saban said that Terrell Lewis will be managed by Alabama so he can be healthy this season, but Saban said he did a good job during the first day of practice, Saban mentioned Jennings and Chris Allen as other OLB that he is expected a lot from. I spoke with Lewis today during media day and he told me he’s 100% healthy and during practice today, he nearly made an interception using his huge wingspan. Allen is looked better in day two compared to what I saw of him on day one.

— Steve Sarkisian feels he is fortunate to have an opportunity to come back to Alabama. What a sharp guy, it’s easy to see why Saban has so much respect for him.

— Sarkisian says that he has a long-standing relationship with Tua and the transition has been easy because of that. In speaking with Tua today, it’s clear that...

