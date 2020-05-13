During a Facebook Live interview Wednesday afternoon, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne attempted to cool down some of the talk about the Crimson Tide exploring alternatives for its season opener.

Tuesday, BamaInsider was able to confirm reports that Alabama has discussed the possibility of playing TCU in this year’s season opener if Southern California is unable to play in the AdvoCare Classic in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 5 as originally scheduled. Later in the day, Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News that “Our plan is to play USC.” Tuesday night, Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn reiterated that sentiment.

“I enjoy regular conversations with @Greg_Byrne,” Bohn posted on his Twitter account. “We have every intention of playing our game against Alabama.

“I’d like to remind all our fans that this is an uncertain time and there will be much disinformation. We continue to explore every model for the 2020 football season.”

Byrne did not dispel reports that discussions with TCU have taken place but urged the public not to get caught up in speculation while reiterating that Alabama’s intention is to play Southern California as originally scheduled.

“I don’t know how I found out yesterday, but it’s like ‘Well I heard we’re playing TCU instead of USC to start the football season,’” Byrne said. “That was how I received it. And I said, ‘Really? That’s news to me. I missed that contract come across my desk.’”

While Alabama and Southern California both intend on playing each other on Sept. 5, the logistics of the game are still uncertain due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors that "with all certainty” the county’s stay-at-home order will be extended for the next three months.

Later Tuesday, Board of Supervisors member Kathryn Barger clarified Ferrer’s statement, saying it was taken out of context.

“I am eager to reopen more of L.A. County as soon as it’s safe to do so, in collaboration with our health experts, community leaders, businesses and residents, with best practices in place to ensure our overall health and well-being,” Barger said via CBS Los Angeles. “These decisions will be guided by the latest science and data collected. I’m confident that the more our communities continue to comply, the sooner we can resume normalcy.”

Wednesday, Bryne said he will continue to take a patient approach to the situation.

“I know the comments that came out of Los Angeles County yesterday were challenging and concerning for people,” Byrne said. “I know they’ve already walked some of that back here. So I think that gives you another example. Let’s take our time. Let’s look at this thing holistically and make the decisions we have to today for the short term, but the ones we can wait on, let’s wait on.”