During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” Finebaum said the Crimson Tide is in discussions with TCU, who is currently scheduled to play at California on Sept. 5. BamaInsider was able to confirm through a source that those talks are indeed ongoing. There is also a belief that TCU is not completely confident California will be able to play on Sept. 5.

Alabama might have a new opponent for this year’s season opener. According to SEC Network host Paul Finebaum, the Crimson Tide is currently working to find an alternate option to Southern California in the event that the Trojans are unable to play during the AdvoCare Classic in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 5.

“It’s going to come down to the five Power 5 commissioners. Those are the men who will sit at the table and decide,” Finebaum said on the show. “And one thing very interesting about this, there’s already scrambling going on. Alabama plays Southern Cal in the first game of the season at Jerry’s World, there’s already talk going on between Alabama and TCU about meeting instead of the other two because TCU plays at Berkeley and the California schools, they do not believe, will be available for that date.”



Monday, Southern California head coach Clay Helton spoke about the possibility of the Pac 12 playing an “all-conference” schedule as a way to proceed with the college football season amid restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.



“We’ve been talking about all different scenarios,” Helton said via the Los Angeles Times. “About the opportunity of maybe starting on time. The opportunity where maybe it’s pushed back. The opportunity where maybe it’s more of an abbreviated conference schedule. All those discussions are being had.”

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati has discussed contingency plans with Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton this week in the event the two teams are unable to play on Sept. 5.

“We have talked and agreed that we need to look at all potential options with regards to our scheduled game,” Donati said. “We both have every intention of playing and I expect the situation will become clear in the next 30-45 days.”

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newson stated that he did not expect full stadiums in either August or September. Cal plays in Berkley, California which is in Alameda County. Last week, Alameda County supervisor Wilma Chan said that sports would not be returning to the area any time in the near future.

“I don’t think we’re going to be going to football games or Warriors games in the near future,” Chan told the East Bay Citizen.

Alabama and TCU have played five previous times with the Horned Frogs holding a 3-2 advantage in the series. Alabama won the most recent meeting with a 45-0 victory in 1975.

