TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn’t a banner A-Day for Alabama’s offense as inconsistent quarterback play and a surprising amount of dropped passes led to a frustrating afternoon. Still, the Crimson Tide was able to find the end zone six times, including three scores from freshman running back Justice Haynes, who led the crimson team to a 30-21 victory.

Here’s a look at what went right on each of Alabama’s touchdowns in the scrimmage.