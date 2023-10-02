Early-season reviews of Jalen Milroe included a glaring flaw in his game. The redshirt sophomore demonstrated his ability to make plays with his feet as well as deliver the deep ball. However, when it came down to picking apart defenses with intermediate passes, he was at the bottom of the pack among SEC quarterbacks. While that part of Alabama’s passing game is still a work in progress, Milroe made significant improvements during the Crimson Tide’s 40-17 victory at Mississippi State over the weekend. Milroe completed 10 of 12 passes (83.3%) for 164 yards against the Bulldogs. The most encouraging aspect of his performance was his success in the intermediate game, as he was 4 of 4 for 82 yards on passes that traveled between 10 to 19 yards in the air past the line of scrimmage. Milroe’s ability to use all parts of the field will be crucial this week as No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in the SEC) travels to Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) to take on an Aggies defense that ranks No. 9 nationally, allowing just 157.6 yards per game through the air. Heading into the matchup, here’s a look back at Milroe’s improved intermediate passing over the weekend.

First-and-10 from the Alabama 25-yard line | 12:09, Q2

Alabama lined up out of the shotgun in 12 personnel with C.J. Dippree serving as an in-line tight end to the left and Robbie Ouzts behind him as the H-back. Left guard Tyler Booker pulled to pick up defensive tackle Nathan Pickering on the right side of the line. From there, Milroe stepped up in the pocket before moving to the right. After scanning for open receivers downfield, the quarterback almost decided on a short pass to running back Roydell Williams in the flats before finding an open Malik Benson near the right sideline for a gain of 27 yards. This play was well-blocked, but Milroe deserves a lot of credit for keeping his eyes downfield and going through his progressions. He could have taken off or delivered the easier pass to Williams. Both options would have likely resulted in 4 or 5 yards. However, Milroe’s patience paid off for a much bigger gain. “It just comes from preparation throughout the week,” Milroe said of his improved ability to see the field. “Just meeting with Coach [Tommy] Rees and just absorbing information from Coach Saban as well. While we practice every week, it’s key just to understand the game plan, just understand what are some tendencies the opponent might give us. I thought that was key.”

First-and-10 from the Alabama 39-yard line | 3:34, Q2

Alabama lined up out of the shotgun in 11 personnel with tight end Amari Niblack out wide to the left, Jalen Hale in the slot and two other receivers out wide to the right. Before the snap, the Tide sent Niblack in motion to the slot on the right side. Mississippi State appeared to blitz six defenders at first, but linebacker J.P. Purvis dropped back to spy on Milroe. This left Niblack in single coverage against Bulldogs safety Shawn Preston Jr. on a crossing route across the middle. Milroe delivered a dart on the money to his tight end, hitting him for an 18-yard gain on the left sideline. Milroe’s strength, allowed him to execute the throw off his back foot as the 6-foot-2, 220 quarterback calmly flicked his wrist to get the ball off before pressure reached him in the pocket.

Second-and-6 from the Mississippi State 27-yard line | 0:51, Q2

Alabama lined up out of the shotgun in 11 personnel with Niblack in the slot to the right, Jermaine Burton in the slot to the left and Isaiah Bond and Benson out wide to the left. Mississippi State rushed just three defenders, leaving one linebacker to spy on Milroe and another to guard against a dump-off pass to Williams out of the backfield. The lack of pressure provided plenty of time for Milroe to hit Bond, who had gained a step on safety Marcus Banks over the middle. Milroe’s first read appeared to be Burton on a deeper route. From there, the quarterback glanced to see that Niblack was covered on an underneath route before finding Bond for a 17-yard gain.

Third-and-11 from the Alabama 49-yard line | 6:51, Q3