From electric in the season opener to erratic during last weekend’s loss to Texas, Jalen Milroe has operated on both sides of the spectrum during his two starts this season.

After winning Alabama’s starting quarterback job out of camp, the redshirt sophomore built up some early momentum against an overmatched Middle Tennessee State defense, completing 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. His stock has since taken a hit as he completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of costly interceptions against Texas.

Alabama players have backed Milroe, praising him for his resilience late against the Longhorns while expressing confidence in his ability to improve. Several Crimson Tide fans haven’t been as patient with his progression, crucifying him for his performance during the defeat while calling for Nick Saban to make a change behind center.

So, what should we make of Milroe from the short sample size this season? Statistically, it’s been somewhat of a mixed bag.

After struggling with long throws last year, Milroe has been one of the nation’s best deep-ball passers, completing seven of his 12 throws of 20 or more yards. For perspective, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young had 21 such completions over 12 games for Alabama last season. If Milroe keeps at his current rate, he’ll have 42 deep-ball completions over that same span.

The intermediate passing game has been a completely different story. On passes that have traveled 10-19 yards through the air, Milroe is just 2 of 7 for 56 yards with a touchdown and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 25.8 grade on such throws — the lowest among SEC starting quarterbacks by a large margin.

To get a better look at how Milroe has fared this season, here’s a look at where he ranks among the SEC’s 13 other starting quarterbacks. Players were ranked based on their PFF grades.