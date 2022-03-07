Georgia safety likes family vibe in Tuscaloosa

Bryce Thornton, three-star safety from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, has seen his recruitment take off in the last two months. Several scholarship offers have arrived including the most recent ones from Auburn, Florida and LSU. He also received a significant offer on Saturday during his visit to Alabama for Junior Day.

"I was so happy when I got the offer," Thornton told BamaInsider about the offer. “It has been one of my dream schools. This was my second time to visit. I went to their game against Southern Miss last year.

"I went on this visit with my mom, aunt and little brother. I really like the people there. It gave off a family vibe. I also liked the facilities."

Thornton said the highlight of the visit was spending time with Nick Saban and new defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. He was recruited by Coach T-Rob during his time at Miami. Alabama is recruiting Thornton to play free safety or nickel.

"Coach Saban told me that he likes my ball skills," he said. "He likes the way I'm aggressive when tackling and that I am versatile. I also talked to Coach T-Rob, Robert Gillespie and Charles Kelly.

"They were just telling me to keep working hard. They like my game a lot. They want to get me back up there for a camp. Coach T-Rob is a chill person. He is fun to be around. I feel like he is a great coach."

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete described his visit to Tuscaloosa as "an amazing experience." He said he enjoyed seeing the facilities, trying on a uniform and meeting new people. He expects to release a top eight in May. He has upcoming visits to Clemson, Florida, LSU and Miami.

Thornton recorded 54 tackles, six interceptions and two touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Watch junior season highlights!