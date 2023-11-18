TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —

Alabama caps off its final home game of the season with a 68-10 blowout victory over the Chattanooga Mocs. In a final tuneup game before traveling to Tiger country next weekend, the Crimson Tide were clicking on all cylinders in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final time in 2023.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jermaine Burton 5-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:47)

Alabama 7, UTC 0 | 13:04

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jase McClellan 2-yard rush (5 plays, 70 yards, 2:37)

Alabama 14, UTC 0 | 9:27

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams 11-yard rush (11 plays, 90 yards, 5:59)

​Alabama 21, UTC 0 | 1:30

Key play:

Jermaine Burton hauls in a 5-yard reception from Jalen Milroe for the first score of the game. Setting up his own touchdown with a 56-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage, Burton hauled in his second reception of the drive for the score.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe completes a perfect first quarter through the air, passing 10-for-10 and racking up 169 yards and a touchdown pass. With great pocket presence in the quarter, Milroe was able to deliver two 40+ yard passes to Jermaine Burton.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Robbie Ouzts 7-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (3 plays, 55 yards, 1:15)

Alabama 28, UTC 0 | 10:42

—FIELD GOAL Alabama: Will Reichard 50-yard field goal (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:27)

Alabama 31, UTC 0 | 7:07

—TOUCHDOWN UTC: Gino Appleberry 40-yard rush (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:28)

Alabama 31, UTC 7 | 3:30

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Malik Benson 20-yard reception from Jalen Milroe (5 plays, 60 yards, 2:19)

Alabama 38, UTC 7 | 1:03

Key play:

Robbie Ouzts makes a 7-yard touchdown grab for the first touchdown of his career. The fullback hauled in the reception from Jalen Milroe and dove for the pylon on the far side of the endzone for the score.

Player of the quarter:

Jam Miller gets a few touches and tallies 52 yards on the ground on three carries. The freshman running back had two back-to-back runs before Robbie Ouzts’s touchdown grab, including a long 45-yard rush to Bring the Crimson Tide to the redzone.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL UTC: Clayton Crile 23-yard field goal (9 plays, 69 yards, 4:14)

Alabama 38, UTC 10 | 10:39

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Justice Haynes 1-yard rush (6 plays, 55 yards, 2:00)

Alabama 45, UTC 0 | 8:39

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Caleb Downs 85-yard punt return

Alabama 52, UTC 10 | 4:59

Key play:

Caleb Downs fields a punt return cleanly and brings it back to the endzone for an 85-yard return. Downs was in trouble after making the catch, running backwards and spinning away from a defender before he broke free and took it to the house.

Player of the quarter:

Caleb Downs finishes his quarter with five tackles, a pass breakup, and an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown. A very all-around spectacular quarter for the true freshman safety.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Richard Young 1-yard rush (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:12)

Alabama 59, UTC 10 | 13:04

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Justice Haynes 33-yard rush (6 plays, 54 yards, 2:58)

Alabama 66, UTC 10 | 3:17

Key play:

Ty Simpson escapes the pocket and puts together a 79-yard rush all the way down to the 1-yard line, setting up a 1-yard touchdown rush by freshman running back Richard Young at the goal line.

Player of the quarter:

Getting to play a few drives in the second half, Simpson nearly had his own 79-yard rushing touchdown before dropping the ball short of the 1-yard line. However, with the run, he set up a touchdown rush and also completed a couple passes in the quarter as well.

GAME BALLS

Jalen Milroe: The redshirt sophomore quarterback had a short game, only playing for the first half, but nevertheless, he had a great game. Milroe started off the game red hot, completing his first 10 straight passes. He finished his afternoon throwing 13-for-16 through the air with 197 yards and three touchdown passes.

Jermaine Burton: In his final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Burton got out to a fast start, racking up all three of his receptions in the first quarter for a total of 105 yards and a touchdown grab.

Caleb Downs: Alabama may have found its new punt returner for the end of the season and it's the true freshman safety. Downs returned a punt for an 85-yard touchdown in the third quarter to extend Alabama's lead. On defense, Downs finished with seven tackles and had a pass breakup as well.

Jihaad Campbell: Stepping in for an injured Deontae Lawson, Campbell led the team in tackles with 10 and nearly came down with an interception in the third quarter as well.

Jam Miller: Getting some touches during the blowout victory, Miller made the most of his time on the field. The freshman running back finished his afternoon with 77 yards on six carries, including a 45-yard rush.