Game rewind: Alabama routs Wisconsin on the road

Madison, Wis.— In its first away game above the Mason-Dixon Line in over ten years, Alabama silenced any doubts from a sloppy week two victory over South Florida. The Crimson Tide entered Camp Randall Stadium and dominated Wisconsin, defeating the Badgers 42-10.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—FIELD GOAL Wisconsin: Nathanial Vakos 53-yard field goal (10 plays, 40 yards) Alabama 0, Wisconsin 3 | 9:51

—Touchdown Alabama: Ryan Williams 31-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (4 plays, 60 yards)

Alabama 7, Wisconsin 3 | 0:20

Key play:

Wisconsin had a solid start to the game on offense, with two first downs on their first drive early. On the Badgers seventh offensive play, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke scrambled down the hash for a 5-yard game, and as he stepped out of bounds, Keanu Koht laid a vicious hit, causing Van Dyke to land on his knee. The Miami transfer was carted off the field, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke entered the game in his place.

Player of the quarter:

LT Overton, who transferred from Texas A&M to Alabama in the offseason and gained around 30 lbs to play on the defensive line, quickly made an impact in Madison. On Wisconsin's second offensive series, Overton came around the edge and sacked Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, forcing a fumble that the Badgers recovered. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who brought his swarm defense to Tuscaloosa, raved about Overton's pass rush ability in the offseason, which appears to be true early on in the season.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Jalen Milroe 3-yard touchdown rush (7 plays, 28 yards)

Alabama 14, Wisconsin 3 | 9:43

—Touchdown Alabama: Germie Bernard 31-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (2 plays, 73 yards)

Alabama 21, Wisconsin 3 | 0:19

Key play:

After pinning the Badgers back at their own 2-yard line midway through the second quarter, Wisconsin seemed poised to start a strong drive down the field. Running back Chez Mellusi broke through the heart of the defense for a 21-yard burst but met his match when Alabama captain Malachi Moore popped him and jarred the ball loose. Alabama recovered and set up the Crimson Tide offense in plus territory, leading to its second touchdown.

Player of the quarter:

In the second quarter, Jalen Milroe led Alabama on two scoring drives. The Texas native guided Alabama down the field after the Crimson Tide defense recovered a fumble at Wisconsin's 28-yard line, capping off the drive with a rushing touchdown, marking Alabama's second score of the afternoon. With just 36 seconds left in the half, Milroe connected on two 25+ yard passes with Ryan Williams and Germie Brenard for a touchdown, going 73 yards in just 19 seconds to extend Alabama’s lead heading into the break.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jam Miller 34-yard rushing TD (5 plays, 75 yards)

Alabama 28, Wisconsin 3 | 12:40

—Touchdown Wisconsin: Will Pauling 3-yard touchdown reception from Braedyn Locke (17 plays, 75 yards)

Alabama 28, Wisconsin 10 | 4:26

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 10-yard rushing TD (3 plays, 18 yards)

Alabama 35, Wisconsin 10 | 1:11

Key play:

Alabama started the second half with the ball and only needed five plays to score a touchdown with a rush by Jam Miller. Miller exploded through the hole on the 34-yard run, and according to Pro Football Focus, this was Miller's fifth breakaway rush of the season. Miller has now scored in all three of Alabama’s first games.

Player of the quarter:

After allowing its first touchdown of the afternoon and then going three and out for only the third time in the game on the following drive, Wisconsin had the ball with the chance to cut into the Crimson Tide lead. Wisconsin attempted a run, but Deontae Lawson met Badgers running back Cade Yacamelli and ripped the ball from his hands, giving the Crimson Tide the football at the Wisconsin 18. Lawson totaled three tackles along with the forced fumble in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—Touchdown Alabama: Josh Cuevas 37-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Milroe (1 play, 37 yards)

Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10 | 10:05

Key play:

After a 20-yard punt return by Ryan Williams, Alabama reached the end zone for the sixth time in just one play. Jalen Milroe threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas, a transfer from Washington. Although it was only Cuevas' third reception of the season, it could be a confidence booster for the tight end who followed his former coach, Kalen DeBoer, from Washington to Alabama.

Player of the quarter:

Quandarrius Robinson opened the fourth quarter with a strip sack. Although the Badgers managed to recover the ball, the play helped force Wisconsin to punt. After this drive, Alabama's starters were removed from the game, but Robinson's strip-sack contributed to the Crimson Tide's strong defensive performance.

GAME BALLS

—Jalen Milroe: Milroe had a highly efficient performance, both through the air and on the ground. The Heisman hopeful finished the 12/17 with two passing touchdowns and totaled 75 yards on the ground, adding two more touchdowns with his legs.

—Ryan Williams: The 17-year-old, who should still be in high school, continues to impress nationally and establish himself as Alabama's top receiver. Against the Badgers, Williams caught four passes for 78 yards and scored a touchdown, making it his fourth in three games.

—LT Overton: One of the most intriguing offseason additions to Alabama's roster had his breakout game at Camp Randall. Overton wreaked havoc in Wisconsin's backfield throughout the entire game, recording six tackles, one of which for a loss along with a strip sack.

—Deontae Lawson: Lawson is continuing to emerge as a leader on the field for the Crimson Tide, and is being touted as one of the top linebackers in the nation. The redshirt junior recorded seven tackles and forced a fumble in the third quarter, which led to an Alabama touchdown.



