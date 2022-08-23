From grandpa jokes to jersey swaps: Randolph brings experience to O-Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Those offensive line jerseys are practically painted onto the pads, so peeling them off can be a bit of a chore — especially while on the sideline inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. That’s one of the many skills Kendall Randolph has picked up heading into his sixth year at Alabama.

Over the past three seasons, Randolph’s versatility has been on display as he’s been deployed as both an offensive lineman and a blocking tight end. The dual role saw him assigned two numbers as his No. 85 jersey allowed him to be an eligible receiver while his No. 60 jersey was reserved solely for offensive lineman duties.

At times, that required a few frantic in-game pitstops on the sidelines depending on the situation.

“I’ve started off a game at No. 85 and by halftime, I was No. 60,” Randolph told reporters in his first ever media availability Tuesday. “It takes a couple of people to get it off. It’s a process and I’m happy to just be out there.”

The number changes and position switches define Randolph’s career at Alabama.

Randolph, a former Rivals250 prospect and the No. 15 offensive guard, was a part of Alabama’s famed 2017 recruiting class which included eight first-round draft picks. In order for Randolph to see the field, he needed to be versatile, a process that began in 2019.

“Ultimately, I just want to be able to help the team in any way possible,” Randolph said. “If that’s at tight end, if that at guard or tackle, I just want to be in a position and be ready at any moment to get the job done.”

The jersey swaps continued into 2020 when he started six games as the team’s tight end while serving as Alex Leatherwood’s backup at tackle en route to a national championship. When Leatherwood left for the NFL and Evan Neal was tabbed to be the next left tackle the following season, Randolph once again moved back to tight end, where he saw the most playing time in his career.

That season, Randolph saw playing time in all 15 games, registering four starts at tight end and zero complaints about his utility role.