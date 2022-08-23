From grandpa jokes to jersey swaps: Randolph brings experience to O-Line
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Those offensive line jerseys are practically painted onto the pads, so peeling them off can be a bit of a chore — especially while on the sideline inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. That’s one of the many skills Kendall Randolph has picked up heading into his sixth year at Alabama.
Over the past three seasons, Randolph’s versatility has been on display as he’s been deployed as both an offensive lineman and a blocking tight end. The dual role saw him assigned two numbers as his No. 85 jersey allowed him to be an eligible receiver while his No. 60 jersey was reserved solely for offensive lineman duties.
At times, that required a few frantic in-game pitstops on the sidelines depending on the situation.
“I’ve started off a game at No. 85 and by halftime, I was No. 60,” Randolph told reporters in his first ever media availability Tuesday. “It takes a couple of people to get it off. It’s a process and I’m happy to just be out there.”
The number changes and position switches define Randolph’s career at Alabama.
Randolph, a former Rivals250 prospect and the No. 15 offensive guard, was a part of Alabama’s famed 2017 recruiting class which included eight first-round draft picks. In order for Randolph to see the field, he needed to be versatile, a process that began in 2019.
“Ultimately, I just want to be able to help the team in any way possible,” Randolph said. “If that’s at tight end, if that at guard or tackle, I just want to be in a position and be ready at any moment to get the job done.”
The jersey swaps continued into 2020 when he started six games as the team’s tight end while serving as Alex Leatherwood’s backup at tackle en route to a national championship. When Leatherwood left for the NFL and Evan Neal was tabbed to be the next left tackle the following season, Randolph once again moved back to tight end, where he saw the most playing time in his career.
That season, Randolph saw playing time in all 15 games, registering four starts at tight end and zero complaints about his utility role.
“I really love it when guys like Kendall Randolph show great resiliency, perseverance to continue to want to try to develop as players, make a commitment to the team to do whatever you need to do to help the team be successful,” Nick Saban said this spring. “This is one of the guys that I’m most proud of in terms of where he came from when he was a young player to where he is now. To graduate, to become a leader, to set a really good example. To have sort of great goals and aspirations for what he wants to accomplish in the future and what his focus is and what his commitment is to it.
“I think this is a great example of what college football should be. He’s created a lot of value for himself here by what he’s developed into, and we’re really, really proud of him. And I’m really happy to have him back. I think the first thing we’ve got to do is let him compete for a starting job on the offensive line, which is going to be our first priority for him in the spring.”
Randolph’s experience makes him the elder statesman on an offensive line that’s looking to find its footing after a disappointing season. The sixth-year senior might finally get his chance to break into the starting lineup this season, as sources told Tide Illustrated that he has lined up at left guard with the first-team offense during both of Alabama’s preseason scrimmages.
That role might be more of a fit for the 6-foot-4, 298-pound lineman who recorded a solid 72.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season. However, the human Swiss Army Knife says he’s still happy to line up wherever he’s needed.
“Ultimately, I’ve trained at guard and tackle,” Randolph said. “ I’ve trained at tight end. So just being able to play Alabama football is the biggest goal.”
Randolph takes that same easy-going approach off the field as well. The 24-year-old lineman’s extended stay with the Crimson Tide has led to a few jokes from his younger teammates who have teased him about being born in 1998.
That is perfectly fine with Randolph, who’s just happy to be pulling on his crimson and white jersey a few more times this season.
“The Grandpa Jokes are pretty funny because I do hear them sometimes,” Randolph said with a smile. “ I’m not offended by them because we’re all grinding for the same reason. Six years ago I could see myself being doing what I’m doing to pursue my dream.”