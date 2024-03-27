TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The EA Sports College Football 25 video game won’t be released until this summer, but Alabama has already seen some arcade-level athleticism on the field this spring.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe returns as one of the nation’s most electrifying players. On the other side of the ball, inside linebacker Deontae Lawson has sideline-to-sideline range that NFL scouts will be drooling over at this time next year.

Over the past few weeks, Alabama has been developing its latest athletic freak at the wide receiver position.

Four-star freshman Caleb Odom signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 2 tight end in this year’s class. However, Alabama’s new staff quickly determined that his 6-foot-5 frame and elite pass-catching ability would be better utilized out wide at the receiver position.

Seven practices into spring camp, that switch is beginning to create a bit of buzz.

“It's really great, kind of like a cheat code,” Alabama receiver Kobe Prentice said of Odom. “[He’s] 6-5, moving like us, getting in and out of his breaks kind of like us. Great to have, kind of like on Madden when you throw it up to D.K. Metcalf on the goal line. You know you've got a bigger guy, he's going to come down with it.”

Odom excelled for Georgia 7A power Carrolton High School the past two years. He’s coming off a senior season in which he recorded 46 receptions for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns. That came after he reeled in 64 passes for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

“Talented player. No doubt about it,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Tuesday. “Coach Shep [Alabama receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard] is pouring into him, and he's getting better each and every day. When you have a young skill player, the stamina, the endurance, the volume of running in practice, the effort. And the thing that I would say about Caleb is that he's a sponge. He soaks it all in.

Sheridan isn’t the only assistant singing Odom’s praises. Tight end coach Bryan Elis called the freshman “pretty,” stating he wouldn’t mind having him back in his unit. Meanwhile, Shephard has beamed about Odom’s toughness and athletic ability as well as what he brings to the wide receiving corps off the field.

“I really appreciate his attitude and demeanor,” Shephard said. “He’s a physical young man, and I love seeing that from him.”

Odom’s role could be increased following the news of Jalen Hale’s leg injury Tuesday night. So far during camp, Odom has been working with Hale and redshirt freshman Jaren Hamilton at the X-receiver position.

Alabama will get a look at Odom in a game-like setting Thursday as the Crimson Tide will hold its first of three spring scrimmages inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. A strong showing then should provide even more momentum to his already promising start in Tuscaloosa.

“We're pleased with where he's at,” Sheridan said. “He's got work to do, there's no doubt. He's a young player. But we're glad he's on our team.”