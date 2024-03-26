Alabama experienced its first major spring setback Tuesday as sophomore receiver Jalen Hale suffered an injury to his leg, Tide Illustrated has learned.

According to a source, Hale left Alabama’s practice in an ambulance. The severity and timetable of his injury are not yet known.

Hale appeared in 13 games during his debut season last year, recording five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. His biggest game came against Ole Miss when he reeled in two catches for 63 yards, including a contested 33-yard catch in the end zone.

“Jalen Hale is prepared to take on a bigger role this year,” Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice said Tuesday. “He’s more dialed in. He’s got sneaky speed.”

Hale is expected to compete for the starting opening at the X receiver position this fall. Listed at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, the Longview, Texas native is one of the bigger members of Alabama’s receiving corps.

Hale came to Alabama as the No. 42 overall player and No. 6 receiver in the 2023 class.

Alabama participated in its seventh of 15 spring practices Tuesday. The Crimson Tide will take Wednesday off before holding its first spring scrimmage Thursday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.