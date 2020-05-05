Gordo (Ala.) High School head football coach Ryan Lolley received a call from the University of Alabama coaching staff on Monday with a request for his star quarterback, Tanner Bailey , to call at 3:30 p.m. Bailey obliged and was placed on the phone with Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban.

Bailey has collected several scholarship offers including Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Tennessee Troy, UAB and West Virginia. He had strong sophomore campaign completing 139-of-242 passes for 2,309 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.



He helped lead Gordo to the state semi-finals before falling to Mobile Christian (led by Alabama commitment Deontae Lawson). Bailey has seen his stock continue to rise since the completion of the 2019 season. He was recently named a four-star in the 2022 class by Rivals.

"They got me on the phone with Coach Saban," Bailey said after calling the Mal Moore Athletic Complex in Tuscaloosa on Monday afternoon. "I talked to him for a minute about some personal stuff like what we are doing during the virus. He then cut straight to it and talked about what they liked about me. He offered me a scholarship."

Bailey grew up a big Auburn fan even though he lives about 25 minutes away from the University of Alabama campus. He has visited Tuscaloosa several times. The chance to play for the Tide is certainly one he will strongly consider with the option on the table.

"I am really happy that they did," he said regarding the offer. "I am really excited to get back up there on campus. I was almost in a daze. It's been really awesome to have opportunities to play football at such a high level.

'"I love practically everything (about Alabama) -coaching staff, fan base, style of play, and most of all their winning tradition."

Bailey has developed an early connection with Alabama offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian. He has also watched closely the development of quarterbacks in Tuscaloosa.

"We've talked a bunch this past year," Bailey said of his relationship with Coach Sarkisian. "At camps, games, and he came by the school, too. I've also called him a good number of times.

"I like what they've done with their quarterbacks especially with Jalen (Hurts) and Tua (Tagovailoa). I know Jalen transferred, but still having both guys drafted in the first few round is really impressive."

Bailey is keeping an open mind regarding his favorites at this time. He hopes to resume college visits in June.