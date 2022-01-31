Four-star DB has Alabama at the top

Makari Vickers, four-star cornerback from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Florida, visited Alabama this past weekend for Junior Day. He was joined by several family members during the return visit to Tuscaloosa.

"I enjoyed it," Vickers said. "I spent time with Coach Saban, Coach Sal (Sunseri) and Coach Kelly. I was also with Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson). I also hung out with Terrion (Arnold) and caught up with him.

"He said he loves it. They have really helped his game develop. He said in practice you are going against the best in the nation every single day."

The 6-foot-1.5, 195-pound defensive back has a lot athletic ability and versatility to move around in the secondary. Alabama is not recruiting him for a specific position, but wants Vickers as a part of its 2023 class.

"Coach Saban was telling me that he likes my style of play," he said. "He liked my size, length, speed and change of direction ability. He likes my versatility as well, so I can play any position in the secondary.

"I like how deeply they evaluate you and your film. They know exactly what you do well and exactly what you need to work on. I don’t have a clear leader, but they are definitely at the top."

The prospect from the Panhandle camped at Alabama last June. He also returned to Tuscaloosa three times during the season. The Crimson Tide appears in great position, but a decision date remains in the air.

"I like the way they develop players and get them league ready, but also life ready," Vickers said after working the Tide's camp. "They also have top-notch education and academics, as well as one of the best if not the best college football program. I’m not a big person into facilities, but their facilities are really nice."

Vickers recorded 51 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defended during the 2021 season. Watch junior season highlights!