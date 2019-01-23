MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama’s running game is in good hands, and not just because the Crimson Tide will once again feature one of the nation’s most talented backfields. While Alabama hasn’t officially announced the hiring of Mississippi State running backs coach Charles Huff, sources have told BamaInsider he is set to coach the same position with the Crimson Tide next season.

Moreover, Huff has updated his Twitter page with an Alabama logo and tweeted Tuesday about recruiting for the Crimson Tide in the Washington metropolitan area. Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t set to speak to the media until Wednesday afternoon, and even then, there is no guarantee he will address his team’s recent coaching changes.

