Alabama is set to make Charles Huff the newest member of its revamped coaching staff, BamaInsider has learned. Huff is thought to be taking over as the Crimson Tide's running backs coach. Joe Pannunzio currently coaches running backs for Alabama.

Huff, 35, has spent the past two years as Mississippi State’s run-game coordinator and running backs. Before that, he served as Penn State’s special teams coordinator/running backs coach from 2013-17 where he helped developed Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

Huff has also coached running backs for Western Michigan in 2013 as well as a year with the Buffalo Bills in 2012. During his time in Buffalo, Huff helped C.J. Spiller to his lone Pro Bowl season as the running back rushed for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Along with coaching running backs, Huff has a background as an offensive line coach at Tennessee State and Maryland.

Last season, Mississippi State ranked No. 20 in the nation in rushing, averaging 223.62 yards per game. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who rushed for 1,121 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns. In addition, Mississippi State’s top three backs all rushed for more than 6 yards per carry.

Last week, BamaInsider learned Alabama will add Florida defensive line coach Sal Sunseri, Atlanta Flacons assist offensive line coach Kyle Flood and Tennessee special teams coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly to its staff. The Crimson Tide also reportedly added Steve Sarkisian as its next offensive coordinator.

Five assistants from last year’s coaching staff have taken new jobs with other teams as offensive coordinator Mike Locksley (Maryland), defensive coordinator/ outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi (Cleveland Browns), co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis (Michigan), associate head coach/ quarterback coach Dan Enos (Miami) and offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech).