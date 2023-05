Former Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell has found a new home.

After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 14, Harrell announced his new destination on Friday, committing to Miami. Harrell played in just six games for Alabama last season, tallying two catches for 18 yards. Before his brief stint in Tuscaloosa, he played in 17 games for Louisville, recording 20 receptions for 559 yards and six scores during his time with the Cardinals.

Harrell becomes the 17th Crimson Tide player to transfer to a new program since the end of the 2022 season.



