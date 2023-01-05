Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has settled on his new destination.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back is headed to TCU, he announced Thursday. The former five-star running back was the No. 3 ranked player in the 2019 class and is the No. 1 running back in Florida. During his three-year tenure with Alabama, he tallied 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries.

Sanders becomes the third Alabama player to transfer to TCU joining JoJo Earle and Tommy Brockermeyer and is the team's lone running back to transfer this offseason.

The junior played in 10 games this season serving as the Crimson Tide's third-string running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan.

Sanders' time in Tuscaloosa was fraught with injuries. He missed the 2019 season with an injury and then had his 2020 season cut short when he suffered a hip injury during a car accident. He returned in 2021 serving as Brian Robinson Jr.'s backup and has his most productive season with the Crimson Tide with 314 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries in 13 games.