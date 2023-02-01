Former five-star inside linebacker Demouy Kennedy announced on his Instagram he's transferring to Colorado.

Kennedy becomes the second Alabama player to move to Bolder joining Tommy Brown who transferred to Colorado in 2021. The 6-foot-2 215-pound linebacker was used in a reserve role behind Henry To'oTo'o and Deaontae Lawson.

The Theodore, Alabama native was the top player in the state and was the No. 34 player in the 2020 recruiting class. The move to Colorado reunites Kennedy with Charles Kelly, who was hired as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Kennedy becomes the 12th scholarship player to announce his next destination since the end of the season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.