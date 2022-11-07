Following the Future: How Alabama's commits fared this week
With state playoff and conference championships looming here's a look at how Alabama's commits played this week for their respective high schools and community colleges.
Collins helped lead Rome to a 63-6 victory against Etowah on Friday. The tight end showed his illusiveness and power as a pass-catcher on this 16-yard snag. He leaks out to flat and then turns upfield for the first down and more. The Wolves are 9-1 heading into the GHSA football playoffs.
Buford and Haynes remain undefeated on the season at 10-0 after a 49-7 victory against Central Gwinnett on Friday night. Haynes finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. The Wolves are 10-0 on the season and finish a perfect 5-0 in the region.
Anniston defeated Sipsey Valley 52-0 on Friday night in the AHSAA Playoffs to continue its dominant season. The Bulldogs will move on to play Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) next Friday.
The Jaguars were defeated 44-14 by Pelham on Friday night in the AHSAA Playoffs. Northridge finishes 7-4 on the season.
Eufaula was defeated on Friday night 21-15 by Faith Academy in the AHSAA Playoffs, finishing its season at 8-3.
Downs finished the high school regular season with another statsheet-filled game in Mill Creek's 52-28 victory against Mountain View on Friday. Downs had a trio of scores including a 37-yard touchdown catch to put the game out of reach.
Mill Creek will host Meadowcreek on Saturday in the first round of the Georgia state playoffs.
Alinen and Loomis Chaffee got back in the win column this week as the Pelicans shut out Taft 42-0.
Parker stunned defending Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6 on Friday. Mbakwe finished with four total tackles in eight games but was used more as a wide receiver than a cornerback this season. As a wideout, Mbakwe finished with 393 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions. The Cougars finished the season with an 8-2 record.
Thompson shut out Huntsville 34-0 on Friday. The game saw Mitchell eclipse the 50 total-tackles mark as he currently has 36 solo tackles, good for seventh-highest on the team. The Warriors will travel to Vestavia Hills next Friday in the second round of the Alabama high school playoffs.
Osborne sealed the victory for Hewitt-Trussville in the Huskies' 38-20 win against Florence. Osborne recovered a fumble on a Falcons botched end-around that allowed the Hewitt-Trussville offense to put the game away.
This week, Hewitt-Trussville will face Hoover on the road looking to avenge its loss from the regular season.
Another week, another win for Ocean Springs as they finished the year off undefeated. Hubbard had another marvelous performance going 13-16 for 221 and two passing touchdowns. On the ground, he went two for 29 rushing in a 43-14 victory.
This weekend Ocean Springs will play in their playoff game against North Rankin.
Benson entered the game against Independence undefeated and finished the night undefeated, still after a 53-0 victory.
Benson has four catches for 95 yards and two touchdown catches. He set a record for career receiving yards as well. He and his team will look to finish the year undefeated this weekend against Iowa Western.
Hill and company fell in the first 42-7 round ending their season. Hill played well in the contest with a few tackles and hurries. However, it wasn't enough to extend their season.
Pulido and company fell to Inglewood on Friday in the first round of the playoff 35-21. This was a tough loss for Apple Valley, who finishes the year 8-3. Pulido was a huge impact in the playoff game and all year long.
Renaud and his team played their final game of the season, losing to Rockwall 46-17, ending Tyler Legacy's year at 2-8. They will not play in the playoffs.
Renaud ended the night with four tackles, several hurries, and a sack.
N/A, awaiting playoff seeding.
Holstein and company lost their district title game to Catholic-B.R on Friday 24-21 after racing out the lead behind a TD and several explosive runs by the Zachary offense. However, Catholic-B.R stormed back from 17 down late to win.
This week Holstein and company take on St. Amant for their playoff game.
Young and company secured a win over Ida Baker last week 41- 0 to secure their spot in the playoffs. Lehigh has had an incredible turnaround after starting the year 1-3; they have won three straight games.
Young had several big-time runs on the night to leave no doubt.