With state playoff and conference championships looming here's a look at how Alabama's commits played this week for their respective high schools and community colleges.

Collins helped lead Rome to a 63-6 victory against Etowah on Friday. The tight end showed his illusiveness and power as a pass-catcher on this 16-yard snag. He leaks out to flat and then turns upfield for the first down and more. The Wolves are 9-1 heading into the GHSA football playoffs.

Buford and Haynes remain undefeated on the season at 10-0 after a 49-7 victory against Central Gwinnett on Friday night. Haynes finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. The Wolves are 10-0 on the season and finish a perfect 5-0 in the region.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGFiYW1hIGNvbW1pdCBKdXN0aWNlIEhheW5lcyB3aWxsIGJlIGF0 IEdlb3JnaWEgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5k8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRh bWdvcm5leTwvYT4mIzM5O3MgdGFrZXMgaXMgYSBsb29rIGF0IHRoZSBtb3N0 IGltcG9ydGFudCB0cmlwcyBvdmVyIHRoZSBuZXh0IGZldyBkYXlzOiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTZ4dFVKaFA0VyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0U2 eHRVSmhQNFc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YTHZhWHhkRndE Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWEx2YVh4ZEZ3RDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBS aXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg4ODU2MTUyMTAzNjk0MzM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Anniston defeated Sipsey Valley 52-0 on Friday night in the AHSAA Playoffs to continue its dominant season. The Bulldogs will move on to play Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee) next Friday.

The Jaguars were defeated 44-14 by Pelham on Friday night in the AHSAA Playoffs. Northridge finishes 7-4 on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtJIGtub3cgd2UmIzM5O3ZlIGdvdCBzb21lIGRlZmVuc2l2 ZSBsaW5lbWFuIHRoYXQgd2UgbWlnaHQgYmUgZ29pbmcgYWZ0ZXIsIGVzcGVj aWFsbHkgS2VvbiBLZWVsZXkuIFRoYXQmIzM5O3MgYSBiaWctdGltZSBwbGF5 ZXIgdG9vIGFuZCBJIHRoaW5rIHdlIHdpbGwgbGFuZCBoaW0uJnF1b3Q7PGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYW1lc19iZW5lZGV0dG8/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGphbWVzX2JlbmVkZXR0bzwvYT4gdGFsa3Mg d2l0aCBXaWxraW4gRm9ybWJ5IG9uIEFsYWJhbWEsIHJlY3J1aXRpbmcgdG9w IHBsYXllcnMgYW5kIE1PUkU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pcTRm dVNVRWk3Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vaXE0ZnVTVUVpNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2s2TnRnOGpHcEYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rNk50 ZzhqR3BGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODcxMzgz MzA0NzAxOTExMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Eufaula was defeated on Friday night 21-15 by Faith Academy in the AHSAA Playoffs, finishing its season at 8-3.

Downs finished the high school regular season with another statsheet-filled game in Mill Creek's 52-28 victory against Mountain View on Friday. Downs had a trio of scores including a 37-yard touchdown catch to put the game out of reach. Mill Creek will host Meadowcreek on Saturday in the first round of the Georgia state playoffs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZm9ydGggYW5kIGdvYWwgd2lsZGNhdCBzbmFwIGdvZXMgdG8g IDXirZDvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYWxlYl9k b3duczI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbGViX2Rvd25zMjwvYT4g LSB3aG8gbm93IGhhcyBtdWx0aXBsZSBzY29yZXMgaW4gdGhlIGZpcnN0IHF1 YXJ0ZXIuIEhl4oCZcyBhIHRvdWdoIG1hbiB0byBzdG9wLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01DRm9vdGJhbGxDb2FjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATUNGb290YmFsbENvYWNoPC9hPiBsZWFkcyAyMS0xNCBv dmVyIE1vdW50YWluIFZpZXcgYXQgdGhlIGVuZCBvZiBRMS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlwU0s5NjZGamoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85cFNL OTY2RmpqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEx1a2UgV2luc3RlbCAoQGx1a2V3aW5z dGVsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1a2V3aW5zdGVs L3N0YXR1cy8xNTg4Njg0MzU0MjMzOTM3OTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Alinen and Loomis Chaffee got back in the win column this week as the Pelicans shut out Taft 42-0.

Parker stunned defending Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6 on Friday. Mbakwe finished with four total tackles in eight games but was used more as a wide receiver than a cornerback this season. As a wideout, Mbakwe finished with 393 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions. The Cougars finished the season with an 8-2 record.



Thompson shut out Huntsville 34-0 on Friday. The game saw Mitchell eclipse the 50 total-tackles mark as he currently has 36 solo tackles, good for seventh-highest on the team. The Warriors will travel to Vestavia Hills next Friday in the second round of the Alabama high school playoffs.

Osborne sealed the victory for Hewitt-Trussville in the Huskies' 38-20 win against Florence. Osborne recovered a fumble on a Falcons botched end-around that allowed the Hewitt-Trussville offense to put the game away. This week, Hewitt-Trussville will face Hoover on the road looking to avenge its loss from the regular season.

Another week, another win for Ocean Springs as they finished the year off undefeated. Hubbard had another marvelous performance going 13-16 for 221 and two passing touchdowns. On the ground, he went two for 29 rushing in a 43-14 victory. This weekend Ocean Springs will play in their playoff game against North Rankin.

Benson entered the game against Independence undefeated and finished the night undefeated, still after a 53-0 victory. Benson has four catches for 95 yards and two touchdown catches. He set a record for career receiving yards as well. He and his team will look to finish the year undefeated this weekend against Iowa Western.

Hill and company fell in the first 42-7 round ending their season. Hill played well in the contest with a few tackles and hurries. However, it wasn't enough to extend their season.

Pulido and company fell to Inglewood on Friday in the first round of the playoff 35-21. This was a tough loss for Apple Valley, who finishes the year 8-3. Pulido was a huge impact in the playoff game and all year long.

Renaud and his team played their final game of the season, losing to Rockwall 46-17, ending Tyler Legacy's year at 2-8. They will not play in the playoffs. Renaud ended the night with four tackles, several hurries, and a sack.

N/A, awaiting playoff seeding.

Holstein and company lost their district title game to Catholic-B.R on Friday 24-21 after racing out the lead behind a TD and several explosive runs by the Zachary offense. However, Catholic-B.R stormed back from 17 down late to win. This week Holstein and company take on St. Amant for their playoff game.

Young and company secured a win over Ida Baker last week 41- 0 to secure their spot in the playoffs. Lehigh has had an incredible turnaround after starting the year 1-3; they have won three straight games. Young had several big-time runs on the night to leave no doubt.