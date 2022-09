A bevy of Alabama prospects took their respective fields on Friday for their high school and junior college programs. Here's a look at the 2023 and 2024 prospects and how they performed this past week.

Hubbard and Ocean Springs improved to 4-0 on Friday as the Greyhounds downed Hancock 42-7. Hubbard showed off his dual-threat ability going 9 of 17 for 77 yards passing along with 24 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns.





Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBob3BlIHlvdeKAmXJlIGVuam95aW5nIHRoZSB3ZWVrZW5kIEhv dW5kcyEgMS0wIGluIFJlZ2lvbiBwbGF5IGFmdGVyIG91ciB0cmlwIHRvIEhh bmNvY2sgQ291bnR5ITxicj48YnI+QnV0IGl04oCZcyBiYWNrIHRvIHdvcmsg dG9tb3Jyb3csIHdl4oCZdmUgZ290IFdhcnJpb3JzIGNvbWluZyB0byBHcmV5 aG91bmQgU3RhZGl1bSB0aGlzIHdlZWsgZm9yIGFub3RoZXIgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhcnR5QXRUaGVQZXA/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYXJ0eUF0VGhlUGVw PC9hPiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT1N0 aGVCRVNUP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1N0 aGVCRVNUPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9PU0Zvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jT1NGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQkVBVEhhbmNvY2s/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCRUFUSGFuY29jazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pPSFFyZEs5bTAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KT0hRcmRL OW0wPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9jZWFuIFNwcmluZ3MgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBP Y2VhblNwcmluZ3NGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P Y2VhblNwcmluZ3NGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NDAyMjY3Njc0OTk5MTkzNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hutchinson Community College remained undefeated as it walked away with a narrow 14-9 victory over Coffeyville Community College. Benson was instrumental in the win, hauling in seven receptions for 94 yards and one scoring touchdown. Next week Hutchingson will take on Butler Community College.

Fellow JUCO-star Justin Jefferson was all over the field in Pearl River's 14-0 loss to Hinds Community College. Jefferson led the team with seven total tackles including five solos and adding one tackle for loss. This week Pearl River will take on the school that was highlighted in the original Netflix documentary "Last Chance U," Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Pulido and Apple Valley will face Serrano on Sept. 29. It will be the first of two consecutive Thursday games for the Sun Devils.

Lehigh (1-3) had a bye week this week. Young and company will play against Ida Baker (3-1) this Friday.

Zachary had a bye week, allowing Holstein to visit Alabama this past weekend. Holstein is locked in on the Crimson Tide moving forward. Zachary will take on Winona (4-0) this Friday.

Hill recorded a sack and three quarterback hurries in North Kansas City's dominating 53-14 win against Central on Friday. Hill was too much to handle for Central, slipping past its offensive lineman on multiple occasions thanks to his strength and quick hands.

Collins helped lead Rome High School to a 42-19 win to improve them to 4-1 on the year. Next weekend, Rome will host Woodstock High School, who are 0-5 on the season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZlIGl0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxh YmFtYUZUQkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsYWJhbWFGVEJMPC9h PiDinaTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlVazB2aE9lN1UiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85VWswdmhPZTdVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcnRh dmlvdXMgQ29sbGlucyAoQE1hcnRhdmlvdXMxMjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFydGF2aW91czEyMi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzA2ODMy NDk0MjA4NjE0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjIs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Haynes helped Buford keep its undefeated season alive with a 14-0 victory against Marietta. Haynes scored one of two touchdowns for the Wolves, breaking off a 57-yard score in a low-scoring, defensive battle. Haynes shows off his patience as a runner, waiting for the running lane to open up en route to the end zone.

McElderry helped lead Anniston to a 30-28 victory with some great blocks from the four-star offensive tackle. Anniston improves to 6-0 on the season.

Formby and Northridge picked up its third-consecutive win as the Jaguars beat American Christian Academy 42-28.

Pierre helped lead Eufaula to a 54-35 victory as the Tigers are now 5-1 on the season. Pierre was explosive against Pell City recording a tackle for loss and a pass breakup after burning a Panthers offensive lineman both times to get into the backfield.

Ty Lockwood was injured and did not play against East Nashville as Independence fell 32-7 on Friday.

Lonergan dazzled in Brookwoods' 41-24 win against South Forsyth. The quarterback completed 30 of 38 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 47 yards. However, the highlight of the night came on his third touchdown pass, throwing a beautiful fade route to his receiver for the score.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGFiYW1hIFFCIGNvbW1pdCBEeWxhbiBMb25lcmdhbiBkcm9wcyBv bmUgaW4gdGhlIEJVQ0tFVCBmb3IgYSBURCEg8J+kqTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9LYXZxSUNnZVAzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2F2cUlDZ2VQ MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTaWRlbGluZXMgLSBCYW1hIChAU1NOX0FsYWJh bWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU1NOX0FsYWJhbWEv c3RhdHVzLzE1NzM0OTgzOTI5NDgzOTE5NDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Downs led Mill Creek to its fifth win of the season as the Hawks downed Parkview 40-17. The safety once again littered the stat sheet recording a rushing touchdown, an interception, a pass break up and three tackles in the win.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBEb3duczogU29tZXRoaW7igJkgU3BlY2lhbCB8IEFuIE9y aWdpbmFsIERvY3VtZW50YXJ5IGNvbWluZyBzb29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FsZWJfZG93bnMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBjYWxlYl9kb3duczI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9y YmRDallnWjVaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmJkQ2pZZ1o1WjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJy8J+PtOKAjeKYoO+4jyAoQHRoZXNhdWN5bWFycikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGVzYXVjeW1hcnIvc3RhdHVz LzE1NzQxMTc2MDU2NTIxMTk1NTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alinen helped Loomis Chaffee to a 1-0 start as the Pelicans downed Phillips Academy 51-10.

Mitchell recorded three total tackles and a pass breakup in Thompson's 17-14 win against Clay-Chalkville.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3Jnb3QgdG8gcG9zdCB0aGlzIGVhcmxpZXIsIGJ1dCBoZXJl4oCZ cyBhIGxvb2sgYXQgQWxhYmFtYSBjb21taXR0IFRvbnkgTWl0Y2hlbGwgKDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF0R3V5VE0/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhdEd1eVRNPC9hPikgYW5kIGZvdXItc3RhciBjb3Ju ZXJiYWNrIEFucXVvbiBGZWdhbnMgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRmVnYW5zQW5xdW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGZWdh bnNBbnF1b248L2E+KSB3YXJtdXAgYmVmb3JlIHRoZSBnYW1lLiBGZWdhbnMg aXMgd2VhcmluZyBBbGFiYW1hIGdsb3ZlcyB0b25pZ2h0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZUtJUmVxNFJSUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VLSVJl cTRSUlA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFtZXMgQmVuZWRldHRvIChAamFtZXNf YmVuZWRldHRvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phbWVz X2JlbmVkZXR0by9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MzQ4NjU0NDI0MDkxMDM0ND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jaylen Mbakwe showed off his defensive skills in Clay-Chalkville's 17-14 loss to Thompson. For a full recap of the game, as well as an in-depth look at some of the best in-state prospects, click here.