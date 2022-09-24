ALABASTER, Ala. — The stars were shining in Alabaster as former state champions Thompson and Clay-Chalkville squared off on Friday. Between the two schools, there were six four-star prospects along with two Alabama commits suiting up in their final non-region game of the season. Here is a look at how each prospect did and what they said about their recruitment process.

Mitchell and the Thompson secondary were going to be tested on Friday as they were tasked with slowing down Jaylen Mbakwe and Mario Carver. The 2023 Alabama commit was matched up with Mbakwe and held his own against the speedy junior limiting him to three catches for 19 receiving yards. "It was a good matchup for sure," Mitchell said. "He has great route running, speed and is one of the top juniors in his class. He and Mario Craver were the best two receivers I've seen this season." Mitchell's ability to play in big games garnered national attention along with 27 scholarship offers. While he maintained that he is committed to the Crimson Tide, Mitchell said that he's also hearing from Auburn and Texas A&M on a regular basis. "They're in contact with me every day and I have a great relationship with both coaching staffs," Mitchell said. "They keep telling me that they need me and that I can help change the program."

While Mbakwe couldn't get much done as a receiver, the junior made his impact as a cornerback. In his first game this season where he played on both sides of the ball, he made three key tackles in the loss. The junior was called upon in multiple key situations such as a punt returner, where he averaged more than 20 yards per return, or inside the red zone, lining up as a running back late in the fourth quarter. "(Thompson) is a tough team," Mbakwe said. "I felt like I could have done more to get the win. I still feel like I got the first down, but I left it all out there and I did what I had to do." The Cougars tried to power Mbakwe through the stingy Thompson defensive line, needing just two yards for the first down, but the junior was ruled down about a yard short resulting in a turnover on downs.

While Friday didn't give Mbakwe much to smile about, that will change on Saturday as he'll be in attendance for Alabama's matchup with Vanderbilt. The defensive back said he's excited to catch up with the Alabama coaching staff, especially defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. "He's going to be my position coach so I've got to get as close to him as possible to understand a lot of the things he's teaching, so once I get there, I'll know everything," Mbakwe said.

While Mbakwe struggled to get going offensively, fellow wide receiver Mario Craver made his presence felt early and often. The junior wideout went off against the Warriors hauling in nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Craver's score came when the team desperately needed it, exploding out of a drag route and then taking it in for the score right before halftime. "I had a catch like that earlier in the game and the (Thompson defensive back) was on me as soon as I landed," Craver said. "I knew as soon as I landed I had to get out of there and when you don't want to get tackled, you become really fast." Craver has picked up 18 offers including 10 from SEC schools including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He said that Alabama and Tennessee are "the front runners" right now and said he's looking to commit on Oct. 23. While it's unclear where he may end up, Craver noted one of the reasons that draw him to Alabama is the relationship he has with Kamari McClellan, who has been linked with the Crimson Tide along with other schools. "We've been teammates for literally all of my life," Craver said. "That connection shows on the field and I know he can get me better, he's been getting me better my whole life. ... At Alabama, there's a different standard. Everybody wants to win, everybody wants to win national championships. If that's what you want to do, then Alabama is the place for you."

There may be another Fegans on the rise. Anquon, the younger brother of Alabama defensive back Tre'Quon, had a breakout game against Clay-Chalkville. The sophomore cornerback finished second on the team in tackles with four while covering Craver and Mbakwe throughout the game. He also picked off McClellan in the second quarter which led to a Thompson score just three plays later. "I was just playing," Fegans said. "Against Craver and Mbakwe I just tried to keep both of those guys from going vertical." He becomes the fourth brother to go through the recruiting process and has already received 15 scholarship offers during his first season as a starter. He's picked up offers from SEC schools such as Florida, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas, but has not talked much with Alabama yet. Fegans said that his recruitment is in the early stages, noting "I haven't really been talking to people," but said he will begin taking unofficial visits next week.

It was a game marred with inconsistency for McClellan as the junior showed off his rocket of an arm and scrambling ability, but turnovers and missed opportunities wound up costing the quarterback and the Cougars on Friday. "I felt like we could have been better," McClellan said. "We made a few mistakes, but we gotta go back to the drawing board." McClellan completed 15 of his 31 passes for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. While Thompson's defense made it uncomfortable for him in the pocket, McClellan led the Cougars down into the red zone with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. While the drive came up empty, he did get one more chance to lead the game-winning drive, only to throw an interception which would seal a Thompson victory. While it wasn't the best performance for the junior quarterback, McClellan's size and throwing ability have accumulated some interest from Power 5 schools such as LSU, Auburn and Oregon. McClellan has also heard from Alabama during this process, visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama-Utah State game. "It was nice to see the coaches again and talk with them," McClellan said. "They really liked how I've been playing so far." While he still does not have an offer from the Crimson Tide, McClellan said that he will be taking some visits next week, but did not specify which schools he will see.

