Today we take a look into Alabama’s 2019 class to determine who could be the next newcomer to emerge as an instant-impact player for the Crimson Tide.

Last year, receiver Jaylen Waddle was named SEC Freshman of the Year, averaging 61.8 receiving yards per game while pulling in seven touchdown catches. Defensive back Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Eyabi Anoma and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis all joined Waddle on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The dynasty isn’t dying down anytime soon. Alabama just netted a top-five class for the 11th time since 2008 — its first full class under Nick Saban. This year’s haul was made up of 27 signees, including three five-stars, 21 four-stars and three three-stars. Of that group, 19 players made the Rivals 250, while nine were included in the Rivals 100. If history is any indication, several of those incoming acquisitions will earn notable playing time next season.

Alabama filled its biggest need with the top-rated player at his position. Needing to replace two-thirds of its starting defensive line, the Crimson Tide is hoping five-star defensive tackle Antonio Alfano will help cushion the blow.

Alfano ranks as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 5 player overall in this year's class. During his senior season at Colonia (N.J.) High School, he tallied 76 tackles, including 28 for a loss, with 10 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and six forced fumbles over nine games.

Since arriving at Alabama in January, the early enrollee has also put up impressive numbers in the weight room. During Alabama’s National Signing Day show on Wednesday, Alfano said he’s already put on 17 pounds since joining the team a little more than a month ago. Alabama listed the five-star freshman at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds when he signed in December. If Alfano’s added weight is accurate, he’d be at 302 pounds — seven pounds heavier than Quinnen Williams, who started at nose tackle last season.

Despite the extra weight, Alabama plans to play Alfano at defensive end. It’s likely returning starter Raekwon Davis will occupy one defensive end position with LaBryan Ray stepping in to fill the other. However, Alfano should still see plenty of action during his first year and could play a key role in certain packages.

