TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Antonio Alfano is bringing a new meaning to the term “Freshman 15.” The five-star early enrollee has been at Alabama for a little more than a month and is already noticing a dramatic change in size. However, unlike the average freshman, Alfano’s weight has been packed on by early-morning gym sessions rather than late-night pizza runs.

“The 24/7 access to the facility has been pretty cool,” Alfano said during Alabama’s National Signing Day show on Wednesday. “Coming in being able to work out like two in the morning. If you want to hop in the hot tub, there’s a cool tub, maybe grab a protein shake real quick on your way out.

“I’ve been here for like a month, and I’ve already gained 17 pounds since I’ve been here, just from working out and eating and that stuff.”

You read that right — 17 pounds in roughly five weeks. That’s impressive considering the five-star defensive end was listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds when he arrived at Alabama in early January. Even head coach Nick Saban was taken a bit off guard when asked about it at his news conference later in the day.

“I didn't even know he gained 17 pounds,” Saban said. “I guess I ought to have a staff meeting with you guys so I can get information on what's happening within our program.”

If Alfano’s recent weight gain is accurate, he’d be up to 302 pounds, seven pounds heavier than Quinnen Williams who started at nose tackle for the Crimson Tide last season. With Williams forgoing his senior season for the NFL Draft, there is an opening at that position this year. However, Saban said Alfano was recruited to play defensive end and that’s where the team sees him right now.

Either way, the five-star freshman is poised to make an instant impact for the Crimson Tide. Alfano comes to Alabama as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 5 player overall in the 2019 class. During his senior season at Colonia (N.J.) High School, he tallied 76 tackles, including 28 for a loss, with 10 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and six forced fumbles over nine games.

“We like his work ethic,” Saban said. “He obviously has been a very productive player. We like his size. What we’ve seen of him in high school is the same thing you’ve seen of him. Again, we’re going to focus on his development, and hopefully, he’s someone that can help us early on.”

When asked who he models his game after, Alfano strayed from his position, listing two legendary linebackers in Lawrence Taylor and Derrick Thomas. Alabama fans will take that, especially in Thomas who holds the Crimson Tide’s sacks record with 52, including a record 27 during the 1988 season.

“I like to look up for them for the pass rush,” he said. “Either Lawrence Taylor or Derrick Thomas. Derrick Thomas came out of Bama. He had seven sacks in one game and all that for the (Kansas City) Chiefs and stuff. It’s kind of cool to look up to him.”

Alabama will look to replace two-thirds of its starting defensive line as Williams and defensive end Isaiah Buggs move on to the NFL. Senior Raekwon Davis will be Alabama’s lone returning starter, while LaBryan Ray is expected to break into the starting unit during his junior season.

Alfano is one of six defensive linemen joining the Crimson Tide in the 2019 class. Four-star defensive end Justin Eboigbe and three-star defensive tackle D.J. Dale are already enrolled on campus along with Alfano. Alabama added two more four-stars Wednesday in Ishmael Sopsher and Byron Young. The duo will arrive on campus along with four-star early signee Braylen Ingraham this summer.

“We’re going to need some depth in the defensive line,” Saban said, “and I think we have three of the young players here now and we’ll have three more in the fall of in the summer. So, it’s good to have those guys here to work with.”