BATON ROUGE, La. — Alabama clinched the SEC West while proving to the rest of college football it is in a class of its own. The No. 1 Crimson Tide dismantled No. 3 LSU on Saturday night, shutting out the Tigers 29-0 in Death Valley. Here are five things we learned from the game.

Before the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told his players they had to make a choice: “whether they were going to keep fighting or whether they were going to surrender to the circumstances and situations we were playing out there.”

The Crimson Tide chose to fight. Alabama silenced a once-rowdy Tiger Stadium, sending most of the Tigers faithful to the parking lot with their tails between their legs by the start of the fourth quarter.

Entering the game, some wondered if Alabama could keep up its stellar pace against a highly-ranked team. The Crimson Tide didn’t leave any doubt Saturday night, outgaining LSU 576-196 in total yards while controlling the game from the kickoff. Alabama has recorded 500 or more yards in each of its nine games this season, the longest such streak in school history.

“We really wanted to make a statement in this game,” Saban said. “A lot of people were talking about our schedule, and we have a lot of respect for LSU and their team. I think we played a pretty complete game on both sides of the ball.”